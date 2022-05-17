Apex Legends Mobile: What are Fortified and Low Profile Perks?

Here is what Fortified and Low Profile perk are all about

Characters in Apex Legends Mobile are all different with unique abilities and looks. Some of the characters are huge while others are very slim, meaning that each of them has a different sized hitbox. As such, to keep the game balanced, the developers introduced Fortified and Low Profile perks.

About Fortified and Low Profile Perk

Fortified, Low Profile perk and HP adjustments are present in some characters of Apex Legends Mobile to balance the hitboxes. Fortified and Low profile perks are used for characters with a larger or smaller hitbox than usual.

Fortified gives the players an advantage, while Low Profile makes the characters more vulnerable at the cost of a smaller hitbox.

Apex Legends Mobile Low Fortified Perk

This perk is for characters with a larger hitbox. It acts as an extra passive ability for all the Legends with Fortified Traits. It’s a positive perk that allows the characters with the Fortified Perk to take reduced damage as well as not slow down by bullets.

This has been done to balance out the game as naturally, the characters with a larger hitbox will be easier to shoot at.

Apex Legends Mobile Low Profile Perk

This perk is for legends that have small hitbox sizes. Because having a small hitbox size means these Legends will have an unfair advantage over others since they're tougher to hit. As such, the developers created the Low Profile perk, which acts as an extra passive ability for certain legends and increases the incoming damage to legends with a smaller hitbox by 5%.

It’s basically a negative perk that gives more damage to Legends with a small hitbox size to keep the game fair.

Lifeline

Wraith

Wattson

So that is everything about Fortified and Low Profile perks. Stay tuned with us for more Apex Legends mobile guides and tips and tricks.