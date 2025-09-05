Angel Legion tier list - Pick the right girls for your team
With all that out of the way, let's dive into our Angel Legion tier list! Use the links below to check out a specific tier you might be interested in.
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
1
S+ Tier
- Miya - Mysterious Girl (your main character)
- Hino Azusa - Magic Arrow
- Chiyo Kinjo - Phantom Blade
- Sakura Tachibana - Sakura Dancer
- Miwa Suzuki - Deadly Shadow
- WarSaint - Yun Shang
- Moonlit Phantom
- Riana - Arcane Scholar
- Hevas - Time Guardian
- Eternal Prism - Naiveer
Miya is the MC of Angel Legion, and the hero you first customise once you start playing. She can be viable regardless of loadout, since she can be pretty tanky, a good buffer, and a good damage dealer, all packed together into one hero.
Magic Arrow is an outstanding damage dealer who can fit in anywhere. She can cast her active skill quite a lot, and she can buff the energy of her entire column. If you pair her with a hero who can stun, you have a very strong combo on your hands.
Sakura Dancer is one of the best healers in Angel Legion. She can remove debuffs from her team, making her a good hero to have on your team regardless of the content you try to clear, be it PvE or PvP.
S Tier
- Irene - Dragon Knight
- Duskfall
- Hana - Butterfly Girl
- Horcard: Avro
- Moonlit Phantom - Lucia
- Horcard: Tamamo no Mae
- Maiko Tono - Storm Witch
- Aoi Takemoto - Shura Killer
- Shirley - Raging Angel
- Vera - Dark Shooter
- Valkyrie - Valkyrie
- Joan of Arc - Saint of Orleans
- Sophia - Mental Healing
Dragon Knight is able to do AoE hits, making her exceptional for clearing PvE. She is a good hero to invest in since she can help you clear content all the way through until the end game. However, she's in the S tier because she is easily countered in PvP, but for PvE, she is a god.
Joan of Arc is a tank, and a really good one, too. She can boost the healing she receives, allowing her to tank for days, and can also mitigate some of the damage taken by her team.
Vera, although she looks like Jinx (of League of Legends and Arcane fame), is a hero to look out for. She is great at sealing ST damage, and can also stun the enemy she is attacking.
A Tier
- Euphyris - Time Jumper
- Mulan - Filial Spirit
- Oda Hime - Tenka Fubu
- Rin Matsuzaka - Punk Guitar
- Hinata Rin - Justice Blade
- Avila - Element Sprite
- May - Ghost Princess
- Rose - Battle Artist
- Sabrina - Bounty Hunter
- Isis - Shy Girl
- Jocasta - Hell Scythe
Oda Hime is a decent damage dealer, since she has a pretty good AoE skill. She can debuff enemies, preventing them from gaining Energy.
Rin Matsuzaka is a healer and a really good buffer. She needs a lot of dodge, since she will also buff the team's dodge. She can easily be replaced by a higher-tier healer though, so that's why she is only A-tier.
Avila can deal damage and debuff enemies. She can reduce the enemy's damage RES, and together with her AoE attacks, she can be a pretty reliable hero to have on your team.
B Tier
- Hilti - Powerful Mage
- Fiona - Gentle Healer
- Doris - The Sergeant
- Anna - Sword Master
- Hestia - Flame Witch
- Agraia - Justice Knight
Agraia could have been better had she only focused on one trait - right now, she wants to be a tank and a DPS, but is not good at either. She can be okay in the early game until you get something better, but otherwise, don't bother with her.
Hestia focuses on damage over time, but sadly, it is not that good. She is just disappointing.
Anna is an okay-ish unit, but sadly, she can't fit well into many teams. You should go for a different hero straight up, rather than trying to fit her in somewhere.
C Tier
- Sela - Shining Girl
- Hamoniya - The Executioner
- Ning - Swift Sword
- Yuko Natsume - Wicked Warlock
- Reiko Hattori - Ninja Captain
- Su - Vivid Gunner
- Amy - Shock Blaster
- Laura - Bloody Spear
- Zoe - Powerful Blade
- Anthea - Sharp Shooter
- Lydia - The Ruthleess
- Ayako Shimizu - Steady Archer
- Chiaki Akimoto - Guard Samurai
- Martha - Aid Shooter
- Cathy - The Priest
- Melissa - Healing Expert
- Nara - The Abuser
I do not recommend investing too many of your resources in these heroes. The probability of getting someone in one of the higher tiers is pretty high, and you will only end up wasting resources if you focus on them. So, try to swap them out the first chance you get with someone from the top of our Angel Legion tier list.
That brings me to the next point - should you reroll?
In my honest opinion, I think rerolling is quite tedious, and since you have several ways of upgrading your heroes, it's not necessary. However, if you really want to reroll, you need to prepare a second or maybe even a third account to link to. That's why I believe it is not worth rerolling at all in the first place.
