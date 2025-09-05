Angel Legion tier list - Pick the right girls for your team

To make the most effective team, you'll need the most powerful heroes, and this Angel Legion tier list sorts them all out so you don't have to!

- Version: 78.1 - Added: Eternal Prism - Naiveer

The best heroes you can use in Angel Legion have outstanding skills that you will want to use from the very beginning. You can't always get the S-tier options from the get-go, of course, but ideally, you want to try summoning as often as you can (using the free daily summon as well) so you can try to put together a strong team.

I believe you can make most of the heroes work, as long as they have a decent synergy. Angel Legion is not that punishing in that regard, as long as your heroes are upgraded, they're quite capable. However, in the later stages, having a hero who is at the top of our Angel Legion tier list is going to make beating each stage a lot simpler.

F2P-friendly? Not so sure...

Don't forget to redeem the latest Angel Legion codes for some free gacha tries!

To kick things off, let me start by saying that this can be F2P if you make the right decisions. More often than not, if you want to be among the best players, it will be close to impossible as F2P; however, you will manage to reach a comfortable position if you are lucky enough and pull the right heroes. This is a gacha, though, so the pay-to-win aspect is always on the table, depending on how far you're willing to go to get the heroes you want.With all that out of the way, let's dive into our Angel Legion tier list! Use the links below to check out a specific tier you might be interested in.