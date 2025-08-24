Latest Angel Legion codes (August 2025)

I've collected all the active codes for Angel Legion, together with a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them.

Below you will find Angel Legion codes that can give you a bunch of free rewards, including free Diamonds and Recruit Devices, so if you have not redeemed them yet, then by all means, go ahead and claim them ASAP before they expire! We wouldn't want you to miss out.

Now let's take a look at the codes, shall we?

Active Angel Legion codes

6THBDAY - rewards

rewards MWAE6785 - Mobile code

Mobile code AFLE2318 - Mobile exclusive code

Mobile exclusive code HOHOLIDAY2024 - 20 Christmas Cute Deer Glasses Shards, 2024 Diamonds, 8 Adv. Recruit Devices

Expired codes

How to redeem codes in Angel Legion?

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Select the Gift Exchange option (bottom right).

: Select the option (bottom right). Step 3: Type in your active code from the list above and hit Confirm.

DUALFUN2506 I WORK4FUN2025 I SPCM0424 I CNY2025GIFT I THANK2024 | GQSH1010 | DSSJ2110 | OCTGIFT2024 | MOONCAKE2024 | HPSE2409 | PDYS9955 | AGAG2481 | FMKY6488 | JLGC2471 | QTJP4977 | HAVEFUN2025 | JUGG4687 | THMK7987 | MAGO2405 | WYFL2024 | AQEN4864 | SMCT0501 | JMRB1682 | GNWL8571 | WNEJ2387 | CNNY1818 | HPVL0214 | KERP7841 | QWEN4578 | HAPPYXMS | FDEC2023 | GBBG1234 | PAAG4548 | WREJ1468 | OSER5267 | BJWO2564 | SEPN2309 | KKTY1989 | AUZI0008 | MSIU0801 | JULY7777 | LL11YY22 | ANNI2023 | JUNE6666 | JM66JU11 | MA05YY04 | DS56WW11 | RS04FT23 | AP03RL11 | MA17BD03 | HP03MC88 | WS02GE96 | UP02KR45 | NY23HP20 | JA23NG20 | S15D5L3M | D98E4C1G | N11OV88L | ERF489D1 | O31C5WE4 | BC8V168O | 8B4EW1D3 | GWE18V87 | 9V4E51WQ | QSJY6666 | NIER6666 | G89W4VC1 | 78SKO9A5 | SE35YH74 | JU76Y33 | Y6667TTR | VJGW7921 | MAWE2789 | SWQE3421 | Appr1224 | AUIO2870 | MABT2333 | DJWJ6666 | HUPT2333To redeem the codes, follow these simple steps:

There is also a website where you can redeem your Angel Legion codes, but I strongly recommend you use the in-game option to redeem the codes because it is a lot simpler and much more secure (since you don't have to access any websites).

How to get more codes in Angel Legion?

New Angel Legion codes are usually issued on the official Discord server, but they will also appear on the Facebook page alongside new updates. You can check those, but it is a lot quicker if you just save our page and check it regularly, because we add new codes as soon as they're out!

