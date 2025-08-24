Menu
Latest Angel Legion codes (August 2025)

I've collected all the active codes for Angel Legion, together with a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them. 

By Cristina Mesesan
Updated on August 24, 2025 - checked for codes

Below you will find Angel Legion codes that can give you a bunch of free rewards, including free Diamonds and Recruit Devices, so if you have not redeemed them yet, then by all means, go ahead and claim them ASAP before they expire! We wouldn't want you to miss out.

Now let's take a look at the codes, shall we?

Active Angel Legion codes

  • 6THBDAY - rewards 
  • MWAE6785 - Mobile code 
  • AFLE2318 - Mobile exclusive code
  • HOHOLIDAY2024 - 20 Christmas Cute Deer Glasses Shards, 2024 Diamonds, 8 Adv. Recruit Devices

angel legion code redemption window

Expired codes

How to redeem codes in Angel Legion?

To redeem the codes, follow these simple steps:

  • Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.
  • Step 2: Select the Gift Exchange option (bottom right).
  • Step 3: Type in your active code from the list above and hit Confirm.

There is also a website where you can redeem your Angel Legion codes, but I strongly recommend you use the in-game option to redeem the codes because it is a lot simpler and much more secure (since you don't have to access any websites).

How to get more codes in Angel Legion?

New Angel Legion codes are usually issued on the official Discord server, but they will also appear on the Facebook page alongside new updates. You can check those, but it is a lot quicker if you just save our page and check it regularly, because we add new codes as soon as they're out!

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.