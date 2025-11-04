Menu
Girls Frontline 2 tier list - Version 2.1 with Andoris and Belka

By Cristina Mesesan
iOS + Android
| Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Updated on November 4th, 2025 - Version: 2.1 

When first playing Girls Frontline 2, you want to start on the right foot. Correct? I assume so. To do that, you want to have the best Dolls possible, and for that, I've written a complete Girls Frontline 2 tier list where I ranked all the characters in the game that are available on the Global server.

The main reason you need a decent team is that you'll face quite strong opponents eventually (even if it seems super easy at the start, things become challenging quickly enough), and you might end up getting stuck. When you have a good and reliable team, defeating them will be a lot easier, and so will clearing all the stages. So, if you want to progress quickly, regardless of content, this is where you will find all the right characters to help you do that.

  • Don't forget to claim the latest GFL2 codes - we've got them all listed for you! 

So, what is the best approach, what should you do, and which Dolls should you aim to pull? In this tier list, I've explained everything, alongside a pretty frequent question: is it worth rerolling?

Let's start with that, and move on to the GFL2 tier list on the following pages!

gfl2 nemesis on background

Should you reroll in GFL2? Can you reroll?

The game doesn't make rerolling easy. If you really want to reroll, you will need a couple of Google accounts to bind your account to and try playing on one of them. It is extremely time-consuming, and I don't recommend doing it. If you really want to, by all means, do it, but otherwise, there is no need to reroll. The game is quite generous in giving you a free SSR within the first 30 pulls. 

Feel free to use the links below to check out a specific tier - bear in mind this is a Global Girls Frontline 2 Exilium tier list, so the Dolls that have been released on the SEA server and aren't available yet on Global will not feature yet.

S+ Tier  |  S Tier  |  A Tier  |  B Tier  |  C Tier

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.

S+ Tier

Makiatto portrait
  • Klukai
  • Suomi
  • Makiatto
  • Springfield
  • Vector
  • Qiongjiu
  • Ksenia
  • Daiyan
Suomi is hands-down the best support available right now. She can provide amazing shields, cleanse debuffs and on top of it all, she can also deal decent damage. Her damage is not outstanding, but it is noteworthy, especially if she is teamed up with Makiatto.

Makiatto is a damage dealer wielding a Sniper, and she is currently one of the best DPS. She has a high range, and although she is only single-target, her ability is amazing. Makiatto can also apply a shield to an ally, making her not only good in terms of damage but also decent at providing some form of support.

S Tier

Qiongjiu portrait
  • Qiongjiu
  • Tololo
  • Florence
  • Lind
  • Belka
  • Andoris
  • Vektor
  • Nikketa (VSK-94)
  • Dushevnaya
  • Qiuhua
  • Jiangyu
  • Faye
Qiongjiu is an assault rifle wielder who specialises in dealing TONS of damage in a relatively short time. She is extremely versatile, can fit into any team, and her kit has good synergy with most of the other characters - she is worth building if you have her.

Tololo is one of my all-time favourite characters, and not only because of all the extra action points she gets, but also because her damage can rival that of Makiatto in some scenarios. If used properly, she becomes a force to be reckoned with, so you should always pay attention to whom you deploy alongside her for maximum output. Ideally, she can work really well with Qiongjiu because of the Action Support - if you can get them both, that is.

Dushevnaya, introduced in Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium on February 6, 2025, is an SSR Support Doll specialising in Freeze damage buffs and AoE debuffs. Her abilities include Daybreak (basic attack), Hero’s Code (active skill for damage and Ice’s Grace stacks), Marzanna’s Sanction (AoE Freeze damage with Frost tiles), and Book of Prophecy (ultimate skill buffing allies). For her best builds, pair her with the Eulogistic Verse rifle and teammates like Makiatto, Suomi, and Qiongjiu for synergy.

A Tier

Ksenia portrait
  • Lotta
  • Dushevnaya
  • Sharkry
  • Ksenia
  • Sabrina
Ksenia is only an SR, but she is not to be overlooked. She's a good support who can provide buffs and heals to the team, and with her Blazing Assault II, she can even boost their damage. She is great for most teams, especially alongside Qiongjiu.

Sabrina is a tank, and although she is not ranked at the very top of this tier list, she can make a difference in a team, depending on the scenario. She can make cover for her allies or destroy it for the enemies (where it's destructable, of course), debuff enemies' movement speed and the best part yet - she has AoE, even though her damage is not that great, and that's why we had to put her in the middle of our Girls Frontline 2 tier list.

B Tier

Nemesis portrait
  • Mosin-Nagant
  • Nemesis
  • Papasha
  • Ullrid
  • Cheeta
  • Vepley
  • Zhaohui
  • Colphne
  • Groza
Groza and Nemesis are two characters you get at the beginning of the game for free, and as you can see, they don't rank that well. However, from the get-go, you will be able to use them reliably until you get someone better to replace them.

I personally like Nemesis, since her range is pretty crazy, and she can even debuff enemies' DEF. The main reason she is ranked in this tier is that she is not very mobile, and it can be a pretty big impediment to some layouts.

As for Groza, she can counter, CC enemies and is a good fit for most other Dolls. The main drawback is that her kit is pretty useless against bosses, so you will mainly use her in PvE at the very beginning, and that's it.

C Tier

Krolik portrait
  • Peritya
  • Littara
  • Yoohee
  • Nagant
  • Krolik

Dolls I've listed at the bottom of the Girls Frontline 2 tier list are not worth bothering with, since they will not be viable for PvE, let alone PvP. You don't want to waste your resources upgrading them, so my best suggestion would be to not use them at all, even if you pull them. Instead, use the ones you get for free at the beginning and just use these to fill your team until you pull someone better.

