Girls Frontline 2 tier list - Version 2.1 with Andoris and Belka

Updated on November 4th, 2025 - Version: 2.1

When first playing Girls Frontline 2, you want to start on the right foot. Correct? I assume so. To do that, you want to have the best Dolls possible, and for that, I've written a complete Girls Frontline 2 tier list where I ranked all the characters in the game that are available on the Global server.

The main reason you need a decent team is that you'll face quite strong opponents eventually (even if it seems super easy at the start, things become challenging quickly enough), and you might end up getting stuck. When you have a good and reliable team, defeating them will be a lot easier, and so will clearing all the stages. So, if you want to progress quickly, regardless of content, this is where you will find all the right characters to help you do that.

Don't forget to claim the latest GFL2 codes - we've got them all listed for you!

So, what is the best approach, what should you do, and which Dolls should you aim to pull? In this tier list, I've explained everything, alongside a pretty frequent question: is it worth rerolling?

Let's start with that, and move on to the GFL2 tier list on the following pages!

Should you reroll in GFL2? Can you reroll?

The game doesn't make rerolling easy. If you really want to reroll, you will need a couple of Google accounts to bind your account to and try playing on one of them. It is extremely time-consuming, and I don't recommend doing it. If you really want to, by all means, do it, but otherwise, there is no need to reroll. The game is quite generous in giving you a free SSR within the first 30 pulls.

Feel free to use the links below to check out a specific tier - bear in mind this is a Global Girls Frontline 2 Exilium tier list, so the Dolls that have been released on the SEA server and aren't available yet on Global will not feature yet.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.