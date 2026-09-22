Best golf games for Android phones and tablets

Tee it high and let it fly

Updated on September 22nd, 2026

If you're in the mood for hitting small round things with a stick, then here is a best list of the best golf games for Android to whet your appetite for the sport.

Ah, golf. One of the oldest sports on the planet. It dates as far back as the 1500s when sailors were hitting rocks with sticks in Scotland, leading to the designing of St. Andrews and Musselburgh Links, two of the sport's oldest courses. Since that time, we can now enjoy the grand old game on our mobile devices.

Take a look at these afterwards:

Golf is not only fun but it's also a mind cleanser. Smacking a golf ball as hard as you can and then hearing the ball drop into the cup after a great putt is greatly satisfying. These feelings of fulfilment are all present in this list of the best golf games for Android for you to enjoy. So put on your coolest shades, slide that virtual club out of your digital bag and get ready to tee it up and send the ball on an adventure.

Super Flappy Golf

Super Flappy Golf is a mix of Flappy Bird and golf, in platform-like levels, where you play as part golf ball, part bird. You can sort of fly your way through levels, gliding on the walls, to the hole at the end. There are tons of different birds to collect, obstacles that you need to overcome, and a lot of very fun levels! It's a unique feeling twist on the golf genre.

Golden Tee Mobile

Probably one of the most recognisable sports games of all time, Golden Tee made its mark in Illinois in the United States in 1989. It was known for being a mainstay in bars and arcades around the country and eventually the world. It was also a pioneer in esports, being one of the first esports games ever.

Now, with the game on mobile, the classic is now accessible to everyone who has an Android phone or tablet. It brings all of the things that made the arcade version popular, and it's one of the easier games to pick up and play, bringing a fast-paced golf experience with wacky golf courses, powerful golf balls, and funny outfits. Golden Tee Mobile does all of this while still providing a pure golf game for the biggest golf fans while being easy to learn for those new to the world of mobile golf games.

Super Stickman Golf 2

Although the third game, unfortunately, didn't remain on Google Play, Super Stickman Golf 2 is still available and remains one of the better mobile sports games out there. A pure arcade experience, SSG2 hits you in the face with colourful graphics and wonderfully wild courses to play.

On top of that, your stick figure golfer can rock some nice swag. He can wear many different unlockable hats that can give you unique benefits on the course. Wearing certain hats to help you tackle certain courses brings that strategic element that many enjoy about golf, but with an epic twist. Super Stickman Golf 2 is simply the truth and has been for several years.

World Golf Tour

This one is for the golf purists but is still accessible enough for non-golf fans too. World Golf Tour made its way to PC back in 2008 before coming to Android and iOS. WGT is known for its authenticity and for uniquely using satellite imagery to bring courses to life. In a way, it's almost as if you're playing golf inside of a photo or a painting.

Speaking of golf courses, many of the world's most famous tracks are in the game. Places like Pebble Beach, St. Andrews (Old Course), Merion, and Royal St. George's are all here. Not only that, popular golf brands like TaylorMade, Titleist, Bridgestone, and Loudmouth are present as well. Online communities called "Country Clubs" are a great way to tee it up with others. Lastly, another way you can hit some shots with others is through the unique TopGolf experience. Yes, you can play TopGolf virtually! Pretty cool.

GolfStar

GolfStar is quite distinctive in the fact that it brings certain arcade-like elements but blends it in with what is a pretty authentic Android golf game. In this game by Com2Us, you are dropped into GS to choose a starting default character before taking part in a tutorial.

After that, the game opens up, and you can customise your golfer and play in several modes, including the campaign mode as well as special matches where you can invite your friends to play or play against other virtual golfers. It's a vibrant golf game that offers a little bit of something for both offline and online players.

Golf Blitz

Created by Noodlecake Games, the same folks behind Super Stickman Golf, Golf Blitz is a different spin on the highly regarded mobile game. This is for those who enjoy a purely multiplayer experience, and it combines racing and golf since Golf Blitz is all about speed.

The same mechanics from Super Stickman Golf are all here, but this time, you're battling it out against other players from around the world. You instantly have some power-ups you can use to help you as you try to zip around each hole. The power-ups come as cards and cost elixir to build up, similar to Clash Royale. If you enjoy fast golf games for Android and some good old competition, then Golf Blitz is a great option.

Golf Clash

Quite possibly the most popular Android golf game on this list, Golf Clash is the mobile variation of the sport that's all about competition and speed. It's a very straightforward experience where you use your finger to pull the trigger on each of your shots.

Its convenience makes getting through rounds really quick, which plays a role in its popularity. During gameplay, the impressive ball physics makes watching your tee shots and putts very satisfying. It's an easy game to pick up and play as you go through the beautiful courses and take on players from all over the world.

Golf King - World Tour

Golf King World Tour is very interesting. It essentially plays like another entry in our list, Golf Clash. But instead, you use characters. The concept for the most part is the same, though. You get involved in one-hole matches and battle against others around the world.

You'll be able to see each other's physical characters swing shots and such. Although it's pretty similar, it's still a very solid Android golf game that adds a lot of customisation, such as having apparel and unique golf ball design options. Also, the course options are a bit different, and they're fun to play on as well.

Perfect Swing - Golf

Perfect Swing is another golf dueler but features both single-player and multiplayer modes. In the career mode, you play three holes at a time before moving on to the next three. You'll take on a random CPU golfer on each of these holes and can earn up to three stars based on your performance.

You can also battle it out with other players and earn currency to unlock some fresh new swag for your golfer. Also, you can take part in a public group chat as well, which will be quite active in the bottom-left portion of your screen. It's a small thing, but it helps bring a little extra life to the game.

PGA Golf Tour Shootout

PGA Tour Shootout also gives off some minor Golf Clash vibes but has a fun new twist with it. That is the fact that it's an officially licensed PGA Tour game and the only one to make this list. This means that you get to play against others on some of golf's most famous courses.

There are five courses in total with 85 holes. These are all TPC courses, which are the Tour's network of famed designs. Some of the courses featured include TPC Deere Run and TPC Sawgrass, which is home to the "Island Green" 17th hole, one of the most famous and recognisable golf holes in the world. Shootout overall is a fun, quick golf experience that will help scratch that PGA Tour fan itch that you have.

With that, we are closing our list of the best golf games for Android. If you find a new title worth considering, leave us a comment below, and we'll make sure to take it into consideration!