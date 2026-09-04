Warframe TennoVIP livestream unveils details of major update Iceblade of Narin

Warframe is expanding its offerings with the newly unveiled Iceblade of Narin update

Arriving September 23rd, it introduces the titular 66th Warframe and their weapons

Not to mention a brand-new six-player mission mode to take on

While Gamescom may have been the biggest event on the gaming industry's calendar, for fans of Warframe it was the TennoVIP community event that captured their imagination. And in their TennoVIP devstream, the team at Digital Extremes unveiled exciting new details of the upcoming Iceblade of Narin update arriving September 23rd.

In case you hadn't already guessed, the Iceblade of Narin update is set to be a real chiller (geddit?). The update introduces the titular 66th warframe, Narin, the first female ice frame who specialises in crowd control, and debuts alongside their signature Nunchasa Bow and dual ice pistols, Aksondol. And judging by the new trailer, her playstyle will be very engaging for players who like fast-paced and flashy attacks.

Breaking the ice

Of course, the 66th warframe is only one small part of a massive update. The Iceblade of Narin also adds a Narin's Crest to the Yuvan Peak, and this latest Relay Hub in the Origin System will allow you to unveil the otherwise hidden side of Earth to explore.

Not only that, but if you're teaming up regularly with friends, then the six-person squad gameplay mode Glacial Defiance will take you into existing missions, newly revamped to support the increased squad size. And naturally, there're some pretty tasty rewards to look forward to for completing them.

Then there's the Entropic Eximus enemies you can encounter throughout Zariman missions (after opening Melica's Labroom), but I'm getting ahead of myself. Regardless, the upcoming Iceblade of Narin update for Warframe is undoubtedly one to watch when it lands on all platforms come September 23rd.

Meanwhile, if you want to hear more about what we think of the world of mobile gaming, then there's no better place to hear it than the Pocket Gamer Podcast! The latest episode of the Pocket Gamer Podcast is up now, where I chat about what I did (and didn't) get to play at Gamescom.