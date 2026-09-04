King's Raid set to make its return to mobile as King's Raid Re:verse

King's Raid and its upcoming revival now has a new name as King's Raid Re:verse

The popular character-collecting RPG was shuttered, only for a planned revival under Masangsoft

It's upcoming Tokyo Game Show appearance will likely see more gameplay and release updates

It's rare for mobile games to get a second chance. Some, such as Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, are resurrected as standalone versions, but many don't get the opportunity. King's Raid is the exception, as Masangsoft have confirmed the title of their resurrected version under the name King's Raid Re:verse.

Set to debut a showcase at Tokyo Game Show later this month, King's Raid Re:verse will retain the characters and world that made the original so distinctive, but with additional optimisations and polish to bring it up to the standards of a new and returning audience. That includes some significant balance tweaks that are sure to please, and displease, some players.

Be kind, Re:verse

The story of King's Raid and its return has been an interesting one to follow. I can't say I've ever seen an audience hankering for its return, but that might speak more to my few with the character-collector mobile audience than a lack of demand.

Either way, King's Raid Re:verse seems to confirm two important facts: that the original experience will remain intact, and that it will also have enough tweaks and polish to make it worth a go for returning players. Although Masangsoft will have to do a lot of work to get those burned by King's Raid and its sudden shutdown back on board.

Regardless, the sentiment I've seen floating around is one of general positivity. King's Raid had its fans back in the day, and the fact that it's set to return is indicative that Masangsoft sees an eager audience awaiting it.

But King's Raid is far from the only great RPG that we think is worth playing on mobile. And if you need a place to get started, there's none better than our list of the best RPGs on Android to see some of what we have on offer!