World of Warships: Legends marks 7th anniversary with activities and limited-time Modern Era mode

World of Warships: Legends is expanding its offerings with a new limited-time Modern Era mode

Duke it out with late Cold War-era ships and advanced tech such as cruise missiles

And jump into exciting festive events to mark the game's 7th anniversary

Naval warfare enthusiasts may look to the distant past for exciting battles, but World of Warships: Legends instead looks to today as they expand their recently introduced major new update that features the most modern ships yet. The limited-time mode will let players engage in high-tech battles and arrives alongside 7th anniversary festivities today.

The Modern Era mode will see you pitted against other players in charge of late Cold War-era ships and utilising advanced technology. Be that cruise missiles or EMP waves, this mode, which will be available over the next two updates, promises to present a paradigm shift in how you play World of Warships: Legends.

A festivus for the rest of us

Naturally, that 7th anniversary event has to do a lot to eclipse the new Modern Era mode. And it does so by offering a reward-packed calendar for you to make your way through, as well as Mariner's Coins collectibles to discover.

Get enough of said coins, and you'll be able to trade them in for a variety of rewards, including the Spanish Tier VIII cruiser Almirante Oquendo and Soviet Tier V battleship Novorossiysk. You'll also be able to collect Explorer's Chests, which feature further anniversary rewards, making a return from previous yearly events.

If that wasn't enough, this update also marks the debut of a new Noble Lombard campaign, with the Italian Tier VIII cruiser Ferrante Gonzaga as its ultimate reward. Whether you're a devoted or casual fan of World of Warships: Legends, it'll be well worth checking in on this event to see what's on offer.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for more excitement to get involved with this weekend, then there's no better place to get started than with our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of the most interesting picks!