Inazuma Eleven: Cross will release in Japan on iOS and Android next week

Worldwide when?

Inazuma Eleven: Cross launches June 9th in Japan

Features characters like Mark Evans and Jude Sharp

Tactical matches, auto-play options, and team building shape gameplay

Some games you cover because they're on the schedule. Inazuma Eleven: Cross is not one of those for me.

Level-5 has set June 9th for the Japan launch, with pre-registration open now on iOS and Android. The series has been silent on mobile for a while, put it that way.

Inazuma Eleven: Cross follows Shiozawa Yo, an assistant coach who gets handed the top job mid-tournament, then comes around to find nobody on the team has any memory of him. Teammates are now opponents, Gouenji and Kidou are lining up for the other side, and nobody can tell him why. A lot to process before you've even thought about tactics, really. Very Inazuma Eleven.

Matches run on tactical commands, so you're picking moves and letting the game interpret them rather than handling everything yourself. Full auto is in there too for commutes or moments when you want things to tick along without much input, the idea being you can dip in and out without losing the thread. Team building and tactical setup are where the thinking lives. Assemble your squad, work out your system, and see if it holds up.

Mark Evans and Jude Sharp - Endou Mamoru and Kidou Yuuto, if you grew up with the Japanese version, are both in, wearing Japan national team kits as part of a commemorative Japan National Team 2026 Project unveiled alongside the launch date. A nice touch if you have any attachment to those characters. Given the series ran for years across TV, manga, and games, there's a reasonable chance you do.

Japan gets it on June 9th. No wider release confirmed yet, but pre-registration is up on the App Store and Google Play if you want to stay in the loop.

Check out our picks for the best football games on iOS while you wait.