Lost Twins 2 opens pre-registration ahead of its release on iOS and Android

Can you bring the two siblings back together?

Lost Twins 2 is coming to iOS and Android

Tile-shifting puzzles let you reshape the world to progress

No timers or enemies, with optional co-op play

Abi and Ben have been reuniting on PC for a while now. We mobile players are next.

Lost Twins 2 is heading to iOS and Android, with developer Playdew opening pre-registration ahead of a launch date that hasn't been confirmed yet. Details are still incoming on exactly when and where, but the pre-reg is live if you want to get ahead of it.

The puzzle adventure follows twin siblings Abi and Ben, separated and trying to find their way back to each other across a series of increasingly involved platforming puzzles. You're moving the world itself to create paths rather than just the characters, swapping tiles and shifting platforms to get them where they need to go.

It sounds simple enough at first. It probably won't stay that way. Solo works fine throughout, but there's local co-op in here too if you want to split the thinking with someone.

There are no deaths, timers, or enemies. Lost Twins 2 is not trying to stress you out in any way. The focus is on working through puzzles at your own pace, with hidden paths and collectables tucked away for anyone who wants to dig a bit deeper. Concept art unlocks as you go too, which is a small thing but a nice one.

Visually, it's drawing comparisons to Studio Ghibli, which was probably put there to catch your attention. Either way, the art direction looks genuinely warm and considered from what's been shown.

A launch date and full platform breakdown for Lost Twins 2 are still to come. Pre-registration is open now if you want to stay in the loop.

Speaking of games worth keeping an eye on, our Ahead of the Game feature on Only One Tower is worth a read if you're into the puzzle-adjacent side of things - tower defence with, as the name suggests, only one tower to work with.