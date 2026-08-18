We all love mysteries, as they are part of our nature. You can solve crimes and feel like Sherlock Holmes while playing detective games listed here.

Updated by Jupiter Hadley on August 18th, 2026

A good mystery is always just around the corner (if you know where to look, that is). If your love for the genre is only matched by the thrill of hunting said mystery, there is a high chance you've watched at least one crime TV show, played some CSI games or read a nail-biting book.

However, there are always some hidden gems that you might not be familiar with.

Titles that challenge our strategic thinking and perception of details are arguably more than just games. Detective games are one such example, and just like you might expect, they come in a multitude of shapes and forms. To name a few, you have some rich story-driven titles, the ones that cleverly combine intricate puzzles with mysteries and hidden object games.

How did we pick the finest Android detective games?

When you really have no idea which ones you should play first, you need a solid list that will provide you with some of thedevices. That brings us here. Below you'll find our top picks that stand out from multiple points of view. Be it an extremely well-done scenario, a narrative that keeps you glued to your phone or some outstanding graphics, you'll have plenty of titles that won't disappoint.

We've listed titles that will captivate you through their story, their genuine detective experience, and some that we just couldn't put down, despite being rather simple. So, no doubt there will be an Android detective game for you.

Ready? Then let's check them out!

Jekyll & Hyde

To kick the list off, you'll have a title that might resonate with many people, especially those familiar with the crime, thriller and mystery genres. The one that can cleverly portray a story that started off in a centuries-old novel, Jekyll & Hyde is a game of wits, good and bad decisions, and finding the culprit (or culprits?).

You will have a stunningly designed title that features gothic-ish graphics (similar to the one in Don't Starve) and a narrative that will almost make you want to go and read the book afterwards. It's well worth trying if you're in for a treat!

Who Is the Killer? Episode 1

A story written in a classical Sherlock Holmes tradition that perfectly encompasses the true nature of a good detective game. You have a murder mystery ahead, and things aren't at all what they seem at first glance. The story will remind you a bit of a novel by Agatha Cristy - And Then There Were None. There are seven characters in an old castle, and one of them is being brutally murdered every night.

You're looking for that true detective experience, with the pressure that comes with finding another body and all that entails? Then try to finish the initial episode of Who Is the Killer - there are three more waiting for you!

Detective Games: Criminal Case

This futuristic investigative piece is the perfect example of a title well-written. With a colour scheme falling somewhere in between black, white and red, you have a title that mostly resembles a hacking game, rather than a detective one (which one could arguably believe should be a tad bit more colourful). However, the lack of colour only works in its favour.

Detective Games: Criminal Case offers a multitude of games within this one that will cleverly test your perception and problem-solving skills. If you may, it could be considered a very futuristic way of solving crime.

Duskwood

No, you are not a detective per se, but you play the role of one (even if you didn't plan to). It is as entertaining as it gets. You are faced with a mystery that gets more and more out of hand each day. With characters that more or less break the fourth wall, you can actually have something more than just interactions. You can relate to them, and you can even follow them on social media.

In Duskwood, you will have a genuine experience of what it might feel like if your friend had gone missing, and the chaos that follows.

Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery

Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery might seem simple at first, even boring. That couldn't be further from the truth. The simplicity of it is one thing, but the complexity its puzzles pose and unexpected plot twists will leave you in awe. Tiny Room Stories will quickly prove that there's nothing tiny about it.

The mixture of puzzles, escape rooms and odd solutions will pose a real challenge in the journey of finding out the mystery behind the disappearances of all the townsfolk.

The Vigil Files: Case 1

After a wholesome experience with Duskwood, you might want to try something similar. However, if your instincts were to point you towards something more realistic and with a better grip on reality, then The Vigil Files: Case 1 is a great start.

In The Vigil Files: Case 1, you'll use real websites to actually get clues for your investigation. There is also a cast of characters that will respond to you in real-time, at various intervals (even throughout the night). That only makes it feel even more real!

The best part yet? There are no predetermined mish-mash answers. None of that! It's truly fantastic and well worth the price.

Detective Story: Jack's Case

The next title on the list is one with a rather killer story behind it. This murder mystery takes place in Philadelphia, where a mysterious package arrives at your detective agency's office. Long story short, that package would turn out to be the first step into the chaos that would ensue, and if you mess up, someone's life is on the line. No biggie.

To solve the case and discover who the culprit is, you'll have to solve hidden-object puzzles and test your wits with various mini-games. The story is brilliant, and it will captivate you right away.

Evidence 111

\ Evidence 111 is a heavily audio-based detective game where you are listening to a bunch of audio, trying to figure out who is blackmailing you and what is going on in a seemingly cursed hotel! The actual interactions are simple, often having you pick yes or no about a question, but with 10 different endings, your choices do matter.

Evidence 111 is just focused on audio, and with that in mind, the voice acting and background noise are fantastic, creating a solid and immersive experience.

Homicide Squad

This CSI-inspired adventure kicks things off on a high note from the very start. There are Jane and John Does popping up left and right, and you need to step up and solve each and every one of them. Are they connected? Only you can discover the clues that tie everything together.

Homicide Squad is another hidden object game, but it's not your typical clutter-filled room. You have areas connected to the actual crime, and all the objects that you will discover are in some way connected to the murder. It's a fun title, and while it might not be as intense as The Vigil Files or even Detective's Choice (story-wise), it is a great overall experience!

I Am Innocent

Another texting game that combines murder-solving with clues, a lot of chatter and mini-puzzles. Exciting!

I Am Innocent is on par with some of the other great Android detective games out there, such as SIM, Duskwood and Simulacra. The realistic interactions and the overall experience when playing this feel genuine, if not for the graphics, then for the characters' personalities as well. You can play it for hours, and at the end of the day, you might find yourself questioning your decisions.

It's fun (if you could call murder mystery 'fun'), highly interactive, and the mini-puzzles you will encounter won't distract you at all. They're well incorporated, so don't worry about getting stuck at crazy levels, as it might happen in Duskwood.

Nobodies: Murder Cleaner

Ever wonder who actually deals with a murder? Well, in Nobodies: Murder Cleaner, you are the one covering up the murders by getting rid of the bodies and ensuring there isn't any evidence left behind. Though you aren't the killer yourself, there are a lot of different puzzles and mysteries to solve as you figure your way through these cases.

Through your work, you will be able to figure out what a terrorist organisation is doing and help save the world. This is a point-and-click adventure, with a bunch of puzzles that can be solved in several ways.

The Last Express

The beautiful cutscenes and story behind The Last Express are like nothing you've played before. From the creator of Prince of Persia, we have a game that is set in 20th-century Europe. The action takes place in real-time, with characters moving and interacting just like in real life.

What is more, you can discover various secrets by simply being in the right place at the right time. There are really not many detective games where planning ahead is mandatory, but in The Last Express, it's highly rewarded!

Life is Strange

Life is Strange is an interactive detective story divided into episodes, each of which tells a small piece of Max and Chloe's story. The whole gameplay includes talking to minor characters and solving simple puzzles with time rewind.

As with most similar projects, your actions affect the plot. But in general, despite the ability to make completely opposite decisions in some situations, the plot of the game as a whole will not change. You'll love the characters right from the start, as they can be quite relatable, and since the graphics are adequately good, it makes it even more convincing.

Lost Echo

This realistic adventure-turned-detective game relates the story of Greg, whose girlfriend disappeared under mysterious circumstances. While searching for her, he quickly discovers that nobody else can remember her. A truly enticing narrative cleverly combined with realistic graphics and a multitude of interactions among characters, it's easy to see why one could dive into Lost Echo and forget the main reason why you first started playing it.

Lost Echo is an interactive gem, where every decision you make matters, and paying attention to each dialogue line is key to solving the mystery ahead.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

There are so many Ace Attorney games, and it's really difficult to pick just one for the list. However, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney is one that is captivating, fun, interactive, and cleverly plays both the detective and the attorney. If this is the first time hearing about the Ace Attorney series, you should definitely check out the other titles too!

Each one features rich gameplay, and the high quality of the graphics combined with the different play styles make it worth trying. The price is relatively high compared to the other (premium) titles on the list, but we think it's worth every cent.

Layton Brothers: Mystery Room

An ingenious little gem with a unique approach to the crime-solving genre. Layton Brothers: Mystery Room is a title where every single choice you make matters more than you think (As it should, in every detective game). The crime scenes are cleverly designed, and although it might not seem obvious at first, there are plenty of clues scattered all across.

The music fits the rest of the atmosphere nicely, and the characters are cartoonish but convincing.

The genuine detective experience that adds more body to the already massive narrative makes this one a winner in every investigative game lover's book.

Murder in the Alps

A body is discovered in a true Agatha Christie fashion, which automatically leads to an investigation. This amazing hidden object game is not only good at its core but also has a compelling story that cleverly ties everything together.

Well-written dialogues and witty solutions to some mini-puzzles are only the beginning. Many more layers make Murder in the Alps something else, and believe it or not, the sheer beauty (its locations and graphic style) is one of them.

Criminal Case

This one's a classic.

You'll examine clues related to each murder, interrogate witnesses and try to come to a reasonable conclusion as to who the killer is. And when it comes to murder, nothing is out of bounds - not even searching through trash (especially searching through trash!).

There are hundreds (yes, you read it right) of scenes you'll be able to explore, but we have to note that they are hidden behind a wall of...energy. Energy will be replenished every day, but it will keep you away from playing as much as you'd like in one sitting.

Donna Brave: The Deathly Tree

You'll step into Donna's shoes and go all the way to Vienna in search of her childhood friend who's in grave danger. Of course, Donna is a brave girl who doesn't leave her friends behind. And so, as the plot thickens, you'll see that the tree is much more dangerous than it looks! I loved the art style; it reminded me of realistic, colourful cartoons throughout the game.

You'll look for hidden objects, cook a thing or two and try to uncover the mystery step by step. Without spoiling too much, we have to recommend you try it out yourself, as it's completely free.

Detective Jackie - Mystic Case

Detective games can be cutesy-looking too. Detective Jackie is one such title, and while the gameplay is as real as any other, the graphics tend to lean more towards a cartoonish style that makes it hard to even take it seriously. However, once you do, the initial innocent impression that it gave off is immediately gone.

What you will be left with is a clever and stylish title that features relatively short stories (compared to some of the other titles listed here) that are perfect for getting your dose of mystery while on a break or the bus.

Her Story

Her Story could also be considered less of a game and more of an interactive documentary. Well, you get the point. It's a masterpiece, and while it comes at a premium price, it's definitely worth buying. The experience and gameplay will astonish even the most seasoned detective aficionados

Her Story will give you the most genuine experience you can find from a detective game because you'll get to go through actual interviews with a woman whose husband went missing. You can find clues in just about everything, so perception plays a huge role here.

CLUEDO

This is technically a board game, but it's arguably one of the best ones out there - and it is a murder mystery game! If you're not familiar with the genre, you take on the role of a detective and, alongside other players (or AI), you need to visit parts of the mansion and discover the real mystery behind the murder.

One of your friends - or even yourself - is the murderer, and the crime will go unsolved until the correct weapon, MO (modus operandi for those not familiar with the term) and location where it took place are correctly identified. It's fun and exciting, and it's going to test your perception and logical thinking.

Voodoo Detective

Voodoo Detective is a beautifully voice-acted point-and-click adventure game that's full of unique art, funny moments, and a lot of story! This mystery takes place on a small island that is filled with Voodoo culture. There are a bunch of locals who know all about the island, as well as tourists looking to spend time vacationing there.

There is a lot of drama involved, along with secrets of both locals and tourists to discover! However, punchlines in the game take the cake, as they will remind you of older Leslie Nielsen movies. If you're into that kind of humour, you'll laugh throughout most of the scenes.

June's Journey: Hidden Objects

June's Journey: Hidden Object is a more casual detective game for those who like hidden object mysteries. You play as June, who is a detective who is solving a case around a family's hidden secrets. There are a bunch of different cutscenes and chapters that will take you through a murder mystery, along with a lot of colourful and vibrant scenes to find objects in. It's far less dark and dingy than others on this list!