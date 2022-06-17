Top 25 best Detective games for Android phones and tablets
Looking to play some detective games on Android?
Everyone loves detective games! A good mystery is always just around the corner (if you know where to look that is). If your love for the genre is only matched by the thrill of hunting said mystery, there is a high chance you've watched at least one crime TV show, played some CSI games or read a nail-biting book.
However, there are always some hidden gems that you might not be familiar with.
Games that challenge our strategic thinking and perception of details are arguably more than just games. Detective games are one such example, and just like you might expect, they come in a multitude of shapes and forms. To name a few, you have some rich story-driven games, the ones that cleverly combine intricate puzzles with mysteries and hidden object games.
How did we pick the best Detective games for Android?When you really have no idea which ones you should play first, you need a solid list that will provide you with some of the best detective games on Android devices. That brings us here. Below you'll find our top 25 picks that stand out from multiple points of view. Be it an extremely well-done scenario, a narrative that keeps you glued to your phone or some outstanding graphics, you'll have plenty of titles that won't disappoint.
We've listed titles that will captivate you through their story, their genuine detective experience, and some that we just couldn't put down, despite being rather simple. So, no doubt there will be an Android detective game for you.
Ready? Then let's check them out!
1
Jekyll & Hyde
To kick the list off you'll have a title that might resonate with many people, especially those familiar with the crime, thriller and mystery genres. The one that can cleverly portray a story that started off in a centuries-old novel, Jekyll & Hyde is a game of wits, good and bad decisions, and finding the culprit (or culprits?).
You will have a stunningly designed title that features gothic-ish graphics (similar to the ones in Don't Starve) and a narrative that will almost make you want to go and read the book afterwards. It's well worth trying if you're in for a treat!Download Jekyll & Hyde from Google Play.
2
Who Is the Killer? Episode 1
A story written in a classical Sherlock Holmes tradition, that perfectly encompasses the true nature of a good detective game. You have a murder mystery ahead, and things aren't at all what they seem at first glance. This thrilling adventure will test your intuition over and over until you successfully place the killer behind bars.
You're looking for that true detective experience, with the pressure that comes with finding another body and all that entails? Then try to finish the initial episode of Who Is the Killer - there are 3 more waiting for you!Download Who Is the Killer? Episode 1 from Google Play.
3
Detective Games: Criminal Case
This futuristic investigative piece is the perfect example of a game well-written. With a colour scheme falling somewhere in between black, white and red, you have a title that mostly resembles a hacking game, rather than a detective one (which one could arguably believe should be a tad bit more colorful). However, the lack of colour only works in its favour.
Detective Games: Criminal Case offers a multitude of games within this one, that will cleverly test your perception and problem-solving skills. If you may, it could be considered a very futuristic way of solving crime.Download Detective Games: Crime scene investigation from Google Play.
4
Duskwood
No, you are not a detective per se, but you play the role of one (even if you didn't plan to). It is as entertaining as it gets. You are faced with a mystery that gets more and more out of hand each day. With characters that more or less break the fourth wall, you can actually have something more than just interactions. You can relate to them, and you can even follow them on social media.
In Duskwood you will have a genuine experience of what one might feel like if their friend had gone missing, and the chaos that follows. It's by far one of the best detective games for Android that's been released recently.Download Duskwood from Google Play.
5
Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery
Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery might seem simple at first, even boring. That couldn't be further from the truth. The simplicity of it is one thing, but the complexity its puzzles pose and unexpected plot twists will leave you in awe. Tiny Room Stories will quickly prove that there's nothing tiny about it.
The mixture of puzzles, escape rooms and odd solutions will pose a real challenge in the journey of finding out the mystery behind the disappearances of all the townsfolk.Download Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery from Google Play.
6
The Vigil Files: Case 1
After a wholesome experience with Duskwood, you might want to try something similar. However, if your instincts were to point you towards something more realistic and with a better grip on reality, then The Vigil Files: Case 1 is a great start.
In The Vigil Files: Case 1, you'll use real websites to actually get clues for your investigation. There is also a cast of characters that will respond to you in real-time, at various intervals (even throughout the night). That only makes it feel even more real!
The best part yet? There are no pre-determined mish-mash answers. None of that! It's truly fantastic and well worth the price.Download The Vigil Files: Case 1 from Google Play.
7
Detective Story: Jack's Case
The next title on the list is one with a rather killer story behind it. This murder mystery takes place in Philadelphia, where a mysterious package arrives at your detective agency's office. Long story short, that package would turn out to be the first step into the chaos that would ensue, and if you mess up someone's life is on the line. No biggie.
To solve the case and discover who the culprit is, you'll have to solve hidden-object puzzles and test your wits with various minigames within the game. The story is brilliant, and so is the gameplay.Download Detective Story: Jack's Case from Google Play.
8
Detective's Choice: Choices Game RPG
A truly brilliant detective game could shine no matter the situation. Be it a stunning RPG, a not-so-hyper-realistic RPG, a hidden object game or whatever the case. Well, while Detective's Choice might not be super focused on its graphic details, it does deliver when it comes to the "detective" part of it.
This text-based classic detective RPG will take you on a journey like no other. You'll be able to increase your stats, and based on the decisions you make, you could have different outcomes.Download Detective's Choice from Google Play.
9
Homicide Squad
This CSI-inspired adventure kicks things off on a high note from the very start. There are Jane and John Does popping up left and right and you need to step up and solve each and every one of them. Are they connected? Only you can discover the clues that tie everything together.
Homicide Squad is another hidden object game, but it's not your typical clutter-filled room. You have areas connected to the actual crime, and all the objects that you will discover are in some way connected to the murder. It's a fun title, and while it might not be as intense as The Vigil Files or even Detective's Choice (story-wise), it is a great overall experience!Download Homicide Squad from Google Play.
10
Hidden Cats: Detective Agency
Nobody said an investigative game can't be cute and fun at the same time! In Hidden Cats, you will be tasked with stepping up and finding the hidden felines.
The adorable graphics, combined with urgent missions that reward you with Gold that you can later use to upgrade your studio make it a must-try. It's casual, fun, and it's definitely a breather from the intense murder-filled scene you will meet in some of the other detective games for Android.
Let's be fair though - finding missing cats should be our top priority as detectives, shouldn't it?!Download Hidden Cats: Detective Agency from Google Play.
11
I Am Innocent
Another texting game that combines murder-solving with clues, a lot of chatter and mini puzzles. Exciting!
I Am Innocent is on par with some of the other best detective games for Android out there, such as SIM, Duskwood and Simulacra. The realistic interactions and the overall experience when playing this feel genuine, if not for the graphics, then for the characters' personalities as well. You can play it for hours, and at the end of the day, you might find yourself questioning your decisions.
It's fun (if you could call murder mystery 'fun'), highly interactive, and the mini-puzzles you will encounter won't distract you all. They're well incorporated, so don't worry about getting stuck at crazy levels as it might happen in Duskwood.Download I Am Innocent from Google Play.
12
Mystery Case Files: Ravenhearst Unlocked
If you've played the MCF series on PC, chances are you know how highly addictive they can get. These mystery-filled games pack a really good story, and the hidden object part of them is super challenging. Ravenhearst is one of the titles that made it to the mobile platform, and while it might not be THE best detective game for mobile, it is definitely up there.
The narrative is compelling, but consider yourself warned: the puzzles can get quite hard to complete. One aspect that might not be to everyone's liking however is the fact that some levels will be re-played over and over. That means more of the same picture, but slightly different items. Bonus points if you've got a great memory!Download Mystery Case Files: Ravenhearst Unlocked from Google Play.
13
The Last Express
The beautiful cutscenes and story behind The Last Express are like nothing you've played before. From the creator of Prince of Persia, we have a game that is set in 20th century Europe. The action takes place in real-time, with characters moving and interacting just like in real life.
What is more, you can discover various secrets by simply being in the right place at the right time. There are really not many detective games where planning ahead is mandatory, but in The Last Express, it's highly rewarded!Download The Last Express from Google Play.
14
Mystic Code: Choose Your Path
It might come as a surprise, but a game with anime graphics, a little bit of romance and a drop of murder investigation can become awfully compelling! Mystic Code cleverly combines all of these elements, and even if the graphics and interactions are not hyper-realistic, the gameplay sure is fun.
That little bit of added romance is exactly what a story-driven game like this needed, and you might not even know that until you've played it. It's true, Mystic Code is slightly different from your other investigative games, but it's packed full of mystery and it looks great. Definitely worth a shot.Download Mystery Code: Choose Your Path from Google Play.
15
Lost Echo
This realistic adventure turned detective game relates the story of Greg, whose girlfriend disappeared under mysterious circumstances. While searching for her, he quickly discovers that nobody else can remember her. A truly enticing narrative cleverly combined with realistic graphics and a multitude of interactions among characters, it's easy to see why one could dive into Lost Echo and forget the main reason why you first started playing it.
Lost Echo is an interactive gem, where every decision you make matters, and paying attention to each dialogue line is key to solving the mystery ahead.Download Lost Echo from Google Play.
16
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney
There are so many Ace Attorney games, and it's really difficult to pick just one for the list. However, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney is one that is captivating, fun, interactive, and cleverly plays both the detective and attorney. If this is the first time hearing about the Ace Attorney series, you should definitely check out the other titles too!
Each one features rich gameplay, and the high quality of the graphics combined with the different play styles make it something else. The price is relatively high compared to the other (premium) titles in the list, but it's worth every cent.Download Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney from Google Play.
17
Layton Brothers: Mystery Room
An ingenious little gem with a unique approach to the crime-solving genre. Layton Brothers: Mystery Room is a title where every single choice you make matters more than you think (As it should, in every detective game). The crime scenes are cleverly designed and although it might not seem obvious at first, there are plenty of clues scattered all across.
The genuine detective experience that adds more body to the already massive narrative makes this one a winner in every investigative game lover's book.Download Layton Brothers: Mystery Room from Google Play.
18
Murder in the Alps
A body is discovered and in a true Agatha Christie fashion, which automatically leads to an investigation. This amazing hidden object game is not only good at its core but also has a compelling story that cleverly ties everything together.
Well-written dialogues and witty solutions to some mini-puzzles are only the beginning. There are many more layers that make Murder in the Alps something else, and believe it or not, the sheer beauty (its locations and graphic style) is one of them.Download Murder in the Alps from Google Play.
19
Criminal Case
This one's a classic.
You'll examine clues related to each murder, interrogate witnesses and try to come to a reasonable conclusion as to who the killer is. And when it comes to murder, nothing is out of bounds - not even searching through trash (especially searching through trash!).Download Criminal Case from Google Play.
20
Criminal Minds: The Mobile Game
This one follows the hit TV show with the same name, Criminal Minds is one of the best detective games for mobile you could get your hands on. It has drama, intensity and every other element that make the TV show as appealing as it is - all adapted to a tiny handheld device.
In Criminal Minds, you'll get to assist your favourite characters from the show solve the case, and bring the killer before justice. Each case counts as an "episode", so you'll basically get to play in your very own show! Awesome.Download Criminal Minds: The Mobile Game from Google Play.
21
Detective Jackie - Mystic Case
Detective games can be cutesy-looking too. Detective Jackie is one such title, and while the gameplay is as real as any other, the graphics tend to lean more towards a cartoonish style that makes it hard to even take it seriously. However, once you do, the initial innocent air that the game gave off is immediately gone.
What you will be left with is a clever and stylish title that features relatively short stories (compared to some of the other titles listed here) that are perfect for getting your dose of mystery while on a break or on the bus.Download Detective Jackie - Mystic Case from Google Play.
22
Her Story
Her Story could also be considered less of a game, and more of an interactive documentary. Well, you get the point. It's a masterpiece, and while it comes at a premium price, it's definitely worth buying. The experience and gameplay will astonish even the most seasoned detective game aficionados
Her Story will give you the most genuine experience you can find from a detective game because you'll actually get to go through actual interviews with a woman whose husband went missing. You can find clues in just about everything, so perception plays a huge role here.Download Her Story from Google Play.
23
CLUEDO
This is technically a board game, but it's arguably one of the best ones out there - and it is a murder mystery game! If you're not familiar with the genre, you take on the role of a detective and, alongside other players (or AI), you need to visit parts of the mansion and discover the real mystery behind the murder.
One of your friends - or even yourself - is the murderer, and the crime will go unsolved until the correct weapon, MO (modus operandi for those not familiar with the term) and location, where it took place, are correctly identified. It's fun, exciting, and it's really going to test your perception and logical thinking.Download Cluedo from Google Play.
24
Who Will Escape?
This interactive detective story is basically an immersive experience where you play from a first-person perspective. You will have to examine each room in the mansion and discover the clues that will help you escape. However, that's only part of the story. You'll soon discover that there's are more people locked inside with you, and you're trying to learn more about them.
With slight horror hints, this interactive title is as much a mystery as it is a game of communication. You'll have to learn from the others and piece together the puzzle in order to really find out what's going on.Download Who Will Escape? from Google Play.
25
Space Mystery
The last title to make the list is something rather unusual. This investigative game is set along the vast nothingness of space pretty much, and it covers various matters that have to do with... matter. There are plot holes and puzzles that will eventually tie together. You just need to find out how.
A thorough and tough space mystery where you learn more every step you take. A true intellectual challenge!Download Space Mystery from Google Play.