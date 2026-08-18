Best detective games for Android phones and tablets
We all love mysteries, as they are part of our nature. You can solve crimes and feel like Sherlock Holmes while playing detective games listed here.
Updated by Jupiter Hadley on August 18th, 2026
A good mystery is always just around the corner (if you know where to look, that is). If your love for the genre is only matched by the thrill of hunting said mystery, there is a high chance you've watched at least one crime TV show, played some CSI games or read a nail-biting book.
However, there are always some hidden gems that you might not be familiar with.
Titles that challenge our strategic thinking and perception of details are arguably more than just games. Detective games are one such example, and just like you might expect, they come in a multitude of shapes and forms. To name a few, you have some rich story-driven titles, the ones that cleverly combine intricate puzzles with mysteries and hidden object games.
How did we pick the finest Android detective games?When you really have no idea which ones you should play first, you need a solid list that will provide you with some of the best detective games on Android devices. That brings us here. Below you'll find our top picks that stand out from multiple points of view. Be it an extremely well-done scenario, a narrative that keeps you glued to your phone or some outstanding graphics, you'll have plenty of titles that won't disappoint.
We've listed titles that will captivate you through their story, their genuine detective experience, and some that we just couldn't put down, despite being rather simple. So, no doubt there will be an Android detective game for you.
Ready? Then let's check them out!
Jekyll & Hyde
You will have a stunningly designed title that features gothic-ish graphics (similar to the one in Don't Starve) and a narrative that will almost make you want to go and read the book afterwards. It's well worth trying if you're in for a treat!
Who Is the Killer? Episode 1
You're looking for that true detective experience, with the pressure that comes with finding another body and all that entails? Then try to finish the initial episode of Who Is the Killer - there are three more waiting for you!
Detective Games: Criminal Case
Detective Games: Criminal Case offers a multitude of games within this one that will cleverly test your perception and problem-solving skills. If you may, it could be considered a very futuristic way of solving crime.
Duskwood
In Duskwood, you will have a genuine experience of what it might feel like if your friend had gone missing, and the chaos that follows.
Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery
The mixture of puzzles, escape rooms and odd solutions will pose a real challenge in the journey of finding out the mystery behind the disappearances of all the townsfolk.
The Vigil Files: Case 1
In The Vigil Files: Case 1, you'll use real websites to actually get clues for your investigation. There is also a cast of characters that will respond to you in real-time, at various intervals (even throughout the night). That only makes it feel even more real!
The best part yet? There are no predetermined mish-mash answers. None of that! It's truly fantastic and well worth the price.
Detective Story: Jack's Case
To solve the case and discover who the culprit is, you'll have to solve hidden-object puzzles and test your wits with various mini-games. The story is brilliant, and it will captivate you right away.
Evidence 111
Evidence 111 is just focused on audio, and with that in mind, the voice acting and background noise are fantastic, creating a solid and immersive experience.
Homicide Squad
Homicide Squad is another hidden object game, but it's not your typical clutter-filled room. You have areas connected to the actual crime, and all the objects that you will discover are in some way connected to the murder. It's a fun title, and while it might not be as intense as The Vigil Files or even Detective's Choice (story-wise), it is a great overall experience!
I Am Innocent
I Am Innocent is on par with some of the other great Android detective games out there, such as SIM, Duskwood and Simulacra. The realistic interactions and the overall experience when playing this feel genuine, if not for the graphics, then for the characters' personalities as well. You can play it for hours, and at the end of the day, you might find yourself questioning your decisions.
It's fun (if you could call murder mystery 'fun'), highly interactive, and the mini-puzzles you will encounter won't distract you at all. They're well incorporated, so don't worry about getting stuck at crazy levels, as it might happen in Duskwood.
Nobodies: Murder Cleaner
Through your work, you will be able to figure out what a terrorist organisation is doing and help save the world. This is a point-and-click adventure, with a bunch of puzzles that can be solved in several ways.
The Last Express
What is more, you can discover various secrets by simply being in the right place at the right time. There are really not many detective games where planning ahead is mandatory, but in The Last Express, it's highly rewarded!
Life is Strange
As with most similar projects, your actions affect the plot. But in general, despite the ability to make completely opposite decisions in some situations, the plot of the game as a whole will not change. You'll love the characters right from the start, as they can be quite relatable, and since the graphics are adequately good, it makes it even more convincing.
Lost Echo
Lost Echo is an interactive gem, where every decision you make matters, and paying attention to each dialogue line is key to solving the mystery ahead.
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney
Each one features rich gameplay, and the high quality of the graphics combined with the different play styles make it worth trying. The price is relatively high compared to the other (premium) titles on the list, but we think it's worth every cent.
Layton Brothers: Mystery Room
The music fits the rest of the atmosphere nicely, and the characters are cartoonish but convincing.
The genuine detective experience that adds more body to the already massive narrative makes this one a winner in every investigative game lover's book.
Murder in the Alps
Well-written dialogues and witty solutions to some mini-puzzles are only the beginning. Many more layers make Murder in the Alps something else, and believe it or not, the sheer beauty (its locations and graphic style) is one of them.
Criminal Case
You'll examine clues related to each murder, interrogate witnesses and try to come to a reasonable conclusion as to who the killer is. And when it comes to murder, nothing is out of bounds - not even searching through trash (especially searching through trash!).
There are hundreds (yes, you read it right) of scenes you'll be able to explore, but we have to note that they are hidden behind a wall of...energy. Energy will be replenished every day, but it will keep you away from playing as much as you'd like in one sitting.
Donna Brave: The Deathly Tree
You'll look for hidden objects, cook a thing or two and try to uncover the mystery step by step. Without spoiling too much, we have to recommend you try it out yourself, as it's completely free.
Detective Jackie - Mystic Case
What you will be left with is a clever and stylish title that features relatively short stories (compared to some of the other titles listed here) that are perfect for getting your dose of mystery while on a break or the bus.
Her Story
Her Story will give you the most genuine experience you can find from a detective game because you'll get to go through actual interviews with a woman whose husband went missing. You can find clues in just about everything, so perception plays a huge role here.
CLUEDO
One of your friends - or even yourself - is the murderer, and the crime will go unsolved until the correct weapon, MO (modus operandi for those not familiar with the term) and location where it took place are correctly identified. It's fun and exciting, and it's going to test your perception and logical thinking.
Voodoo Detective
There is a lot of drama involved, along with secrets of both locals and tourists to discover! However, punchlines in the game take the cake, as they will remind you of older Leslie Nielsen movies. If you're into that kind of humour, you'll laugh throughout most of the scenes.