Airship Knights tier list
Picking the right characters in Airship Knights will help you compose the best possible team, as you won't be wasting resources on the knights that are too weak.
Airship Knights is a very addictive idle RPG available for mobile devices. As you start the game, you will find yourself in a wonderful world that combines engineering and magic. You will become the captain of one of their Airships and will have to assemble a team of strong Knights.
There aren't too many Knights in the game, especially compared to other similar RPGs. However, each of them has a unique appearance, skill set, backstory, and even voice acting. Moreover, you can upgrade them and equip various accessories. However, some Knights are much weaker than others in Airship Knights. That's why we've created a tier list to help you build the best team in the game.
WHAT AIRSHIP KNIGHTS TIER LIST IS ABOUT?
Airship Knights is an idle RPG, and this means that all the battles in the game take place without your participation. You can only watch as your faithful Knights defeat enemies one by one. But that doesn't mean you can't influence the game; otherwise, what would be the point?
It's worth noting that all Knights are divided into classes and types. Depending on the type, your Knights can deal more damage, but they can also be less protected from enemy attacks. These are the standard rock-paper-scissors rules:
- The Fire type deals more damage to the Wind type.
- The Wind type does more damage to the Earth type.
- The Earth type does more damage to the Water type.
- The Water type does more damage to the Fire type.
Each Knight belongs to one of the classes, and depending on the Class, you can place a knight in a team and multiply his or her damage. There are four classes in total:
- Melee Dealer
- Tanker
- Range Dealer
- Supporter
Although there are around 40 Knights in the game, they are not equal in strength. Some of them are much stronger than others. Therefore, we have created an Airship Knights tier list so that you can play as the strongest Knights in Airship Knights.Original article by Alina Novichenko. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S Tier
At the top of the Airship Knights tier list, you can find the most powerful characters in the game. They will be able to cleave through most enemies without breaking a sweat. However, it may take you quite some time to get them, but the result is definitely worth it.
- Christine
- Favian
- Albi
- Celine
- Fatima
- Eleanor
- Sakura
- Laila
ChristineShe is an Earth-type Knight. Christine is the Grand Master of the Moer Knight Empire. Also, she belongs to the Melee Dealer class and deals one of the highest damage in the game.
AlbiShe is a Fire-type Knight and a Tank-class. Albi is a brilliant inventor who has lived all her life alone in the forest. Despite her childish personality, she can be an important addition to your team.
FatimaA Water-type Knight and a Supporter class, Fatima is a member of a noble family that runs the largest merchant guild in the Tesa capital.
2
A Tier
A Tier also contains great Knights, and although they are a bit weaker than S Tier, you can easily win with the right strategy. Moreover, in some cases, A Tier Knights can shine as well as S Tier.
- Bernardo
- Victor
- Narin
- Yui
- Sunwha
- Ana
- PQ
- Flora
- Ludwig
- Samantha
- Dayden
- Hyacin
BernardoHe is a Water-type and Tanker class Knight. Bernardo Werber is a polar bear who moved to Tesa after his home, the icy Flying Island, melted. And although he has a very loud voice and a frightening appearance, he has a kind heart.
NarinHe is a Fire-type and Melee Dealer-class Knight. Narin was born with a hot attribute and a talent for the sword. He was called a genius swordsman until he met Suwol who overpowered him and became his teacher.
SunwhaShe is a Wind-type and Supporter-class Knight. Sunwha is a beautiful fairy from the Big Dipper constellation. She always follows the wind, and sometimes people even make wishes to her.
3
B Tier
In B Tier, you will find medium-strength Knights. They can be effective, but only in certain situations. If you're confident enough, you can still combine different characters from this tier and defeat many enemies and bosses in Airship Knights.
- Drake
- Dana
- Laurent
- Marcelo
- Carlo
- Maxim
- Naul
- Maurice
- Igor
- Nari
DrakeHe is a Water-type and Melee Dealer-class Knight. Drake is the captain of the Drake Sky Pirates, and although he is a pirate, he values honour and strength. Therefore, he is always looking for strong opponents.
MarceloHe is a Water-type and Melee Dealer-class Knight. Marcelo is one of the sea people who live deep in the sea. He is also a spearman and general of the seahorse army in the Dragon Kingdom.
NaulHe is a Water-type and Range Dealer-class Knight. Naul is a water spirit raised by an old couple. They love him, and their last request for Naul was to go explore the wide world.
4
C Tier
In C Tier, you'll find very weak Knights. You can use them early in the game, but the further you progress, the more useless they become. Therefore, it is better to use characters from higher Tiers.
- Miranda
- May
- Benjamin
- Cnut
- Jake
- Horang
- Carlo
MirandaShe is a Fire-type and Range damage Dealer-class Knight. Miranda is a member of the Illusion Circus, and although she can use different types of magic, she loves Card Magic the most and even uses it in combat.
BenjaminHe is an Earth-type and Tanker-class Knight. Benjamin is a guard of the Forbidden Forest. During his childhood, he was left alone in this forest, and since then has lived there and protected it.
HorangHe is an Earth-type and Melee Dealer-class Knight. Horang is one of the Weretigers from Jungle Flying Island. After the destruction of the island, he decided to become the strongest Weretiger and joined the Drake Sky Pirates.
5
D Tier
Of course, at the bottom of the Airship Knights tier list, D Tier, you will find the weakest characters in the game. The knights in this Tier are almost useless, and we don't recommend that you use them at all.
- Seola
- Beatrice
- Bao
- Aurelia
- Silvia
- Maru
- Suwol
- Jacques
- Gloria
- Wilbur
- Rashid
- Ramses
SeolaShe is a Water-type and Range Dealer-class Knight. Seola was once a princess who fell in love with the leader of an enemy country. After her death, she received a new life, but forgot her memories and decided to freeze the whole world by becoming the Ice Lady.
SilviaShe is a Wind-type and Supporter-class Knight. Silvia is the one who defends the Elder Kingdom with honour. However, the defeat of the kingdom has affected her greatly, and perhaps fighting in your team will give her the strength to become a proud warrior again.
GloriaShe is a Fire-type and Supporter-class Knight. Gloria is the captain of the military band in the Moer Empire. Also, she boosts the morale of the Moer Empire's army.
That's all you need to know about the Airship Knights tier list. Getting strong characters in the game is quite difficult as you will have to spend a lot of time on the gacha system. However, as you can see, most of the Knights are in high Tiers. Therefore, you have many opportunities to build a strong team in Airship Knights.
