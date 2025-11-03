DC Dark Legion tier list - With Donna Troy

I ranked every single hero and villain from the best to the likes of Bazooka Bro and company in the DC Dark Legion tier list.

Updated on November 3rd, 2025 - Version: 2.1.46 - Added: Donna Troy

I don't often find games that combine a lot of elements beautifully without leaning too much in one direction (like an overly gacha-fied one). Dark Legion does it wonderfully, and the result is an amazing experience you can enjoy playing both casually and more intensely.

To give you a hand and make things a lot simpler, I've ranked every villain and superhero in this DC Dark Legion tier list, pitting them against one another.

As you might expect, Superman (Clark Kent) is indeed top-tier. But how well do the rest of the heroes rank? That's what we're about to take a look at.

Gacha-wise, you will have a blast

The best superheroes and villains to invest in

Superman

Harley Quinn

Wonder Woman

Mera

Green Arrow

As a true gacha lover, I can honestly say there aren't a lot of F2P-friendly mobile offerings out there. For this one, though, you can make all the Legendary heroes work, and for the most part, you won't even feel the need to spend money. Of course, you might be tempted to do so when you see the starter bundle, but I'll cover that in more detail in another article.Oh, and before you go ahead and summon, make sure you also claim the latest DC Dark Legion codes If you want to have a shortlist of the strongest superheroes to invest in, I'd say go for the following:

From the very beginning, you'll start with Green Arrow, Mera and Wonder Woman - these three are extremely F2P-friendly, and they will help carry you throughout. Of course, if you get Superman, that's a no-brainer. Invest in him ASAP. As for Harley Quinn, you will get her for free from the sign-in event. She's also pretty awesome!

Now, let's dive into the DC Dark Legion tier list!