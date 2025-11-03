DC Dark Legion tier list - With Donna Troy
| DC: Dark Legion
I ranked every single hero and villain from the best to the likes of Bazooka Bro and company in the DC Dark Legion tier list.
Updated on November 3rd, 2025 - Version: 2.1.46 - Added: Donna Troy
I don't often find games that combine a lot of elements beautifully without leaning too much in one direction (like an overly gacha-fied one). Dark Legion does it wonderfully, and the result is an amazing experience you can enjoy playing both casually and more intensely.
To give you a hand and make things a lot simpler, I've ranked every villain and superhero in this DC Dark Legion tier list, pitting them against one another.
As you might expect, Superman (Clark Kent) is indeed top-tier. But how well do the rest of the heroes rank? That's what we're about to take a look at.
Gacha-wise, you will have a blastAs a true gacha lover, I can honestly say there aren't a lot of F2P-friendly mobile offerings out there. For this one, though, you can make all the Legendary heroes work, and for the most part, you won't even feel the need to spend money. Of course, you might be tempted to do so when you see the starter bundle, but I'll cover that in more detail in another article.
Oh, and before you go ahead and summon, make sure you also claim the latest DC Dark Legion codes!
The best superheroes and villains to invest inIf you want to have a shortlist of the strongest superheroes to invest in, I'd say go for the following:
- Superman
- Harley Quinn
- Wonder Woman
- Mera
- Green Arrow
From the very beginning, you'll start with Green Arrow, Mera and Wonder Woman - these three are extremely F2P-friendly, and they will help carry you throughout. Of course, if you get Superman, that's a no-brainer. Invest in him ASAP. As for Harley Quinn, you will get her for free from the sign-in event. She's also pretty awesome!
Now, let's dive into the DC Dark Legion tier list!
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
1
S+ tier
- Superman
- The Joker
- Green Lantern
- Sinestro
- Arsenal
- Hawkgirl
Superman is currently the crème de la crème , which earns him the spot at the peak of our Dark Legion tier list. He is a melee fighter who is tanky, deals insane amounts of damage, and can also freeze enemies. He has it all, and if you deploy allies from the Superman Family, he will also gain additional ATK.
The Joker is a great disabler - he can be a good addition to most teams out there, and so can Green Lantern, but for a different reason (he's a supporter). Finally, Sinestro has outstanding DPS, so if you feel like you lack damage, try to get him.
It's also worth mentioning that not all of these characters go together that well. Ideally, you will want to deploy the ones that can buff each other passively, so try mixing and matching them with some of the A-tier options.
2
S tier
- Nightwing (S200–205)
- Hippolyta
- Wonder Woman
- Green Arrow
- Mera
- Poison Ivy
- Supergirl
- Harley Quinn
- Constantine
- Zatanna
- Ra's al Ghul
Wonder Woman is a mere Legendary hero (just like Green Arrow and Mera), but she is so incredibly good and easy to upgrade that she's easily S-tier. With her Ultimate, she can deal damage to enemies in a cone and stun them, while her skills make her incredibly tanky. Oh, and she can also shield an ally!
Green Arrow is a classic ranged DPS. He deals both AoE and single-target damage, and can be easily upgraded since he's one of the first heroes you get.
Mera is a healer that outperforms any other, which puts her at the top of this DC Dark Legion tier list. She can AoE heal the entire team with her ultimate, while with Healing Waters, she can also apply healing over time.
3
A tier
- Donna Troy
- Batman
- Aquaman
- Deathstroke
- Starfire
- Krypto
- Martian Manhunter
- Hawkgirl
- Scarecrow
- Doctor Fate
- Raven
- Black Adam
Batman is a great hero to get - he is a lesser version of Superman in a way (their skills obviously differ, but their positions are similar). He can be obtained for about $2 from the starter pack, and if you want to start off on the right foot by spending a couple of bucks, he is a safe choice.
Doctor Fate is an amazing guardian. He can even be a higher tier if you happen to get a lot of his shards and max him out. He can protect allies and tank quite a bit, and let's be honest, his design is so good!
4
B tier
- Talia al Ghul
- Batgirl
- Red Hood
- Superboy
- Two-Face
- Cyborg
- Two-Face
- Lex Luthor
- Shazam
- Robin
- Nightwing
- The Flash
In the B tier, we have some viable heroes that can replace the higher-tier options. The Flash, for instance, is a decent supporter, but he's not the best. Not even close. In all honesty, he doesn't even come close to Mera.
Red Hood is a decent hero for DPS if you get him early on. I personally like him and use him until I manage to get someone better. Robin is an assassin, but when faced with so many enemies, he tends to fall off, especially in the late game.
5
C tier
- Swamp Thing
- Black Canary
- Stargirl
- Bane
- Red Robin
- Deadshot
- The Penguin
- Atom
- Captain Cold
- Killer Croc
- Vixen
- Catwoman
- Patrolman
- Shield Squad
- Cross Bar
- Bazooka Bro
- Home Fun
- Good Day AK
- Bang Bang
- Gatling Gal
- Chop Chop
- Big Boy
All of the heroes that are struggling at the bottom of this DC Dark Legion tier list are subpar. The Epic ones are a given (you'll only use them to complete your collection), but the Legendary or Mythic heroes ranked here don't really bring much to the team. I recommend you avoid using them if possible. Okay, you can use them in the early game, but look for alternatives almost immediately.
If you're also a Marvel fan, we have an MCoC tier list, and in case you're playing other gachas, this Trails of Cold Steel: NW tier list might open up new horizons.
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
Crystal of Atlan tier list: Best Classes