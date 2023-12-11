Airship Knights celebrates 1st anniversary with The Greatest Estate Developer collab event

SuperPlanet has announced a new update for Airship Knights, letting players join in on all the festivities of the game's 1st anniversary. In particular, the idle RPG is launching a collaboration with "The Greatest Estate Developer", welcoming characters from the popular webtoon to the fray as part of its celebrations during its first year of service.

In the latest collab event within Airship Knights, you can look forward to characters from both franchises teaming up to take down the "Gigatitan". Lloyd, Javier, Alicia, and Scheherazade will be available with a guaranteed chance for all players simply by logging in for 7 days throughout the event.

Meanwhile, the new collab-exclusive event dungeon lets you collect Crab Sticks upon clearing the dungeon, which you can then use to get collaboration skins such as "Disguised Knight Javier" and "Bride Scheherazade".

By the way, if you're curious about which characters you should aim for to maximise your combat power, why not take a look at our Airship Knights tier list to get an idea?

Additionally, the 1st Anniversary Attendance Event puts a Recruit Ticket and a top-tier Weapon Ticket up for grabs among other in-game goodies, and the 2x Buff Event lets you upgrade more easily for a limited time. Recruit Tickets and Growth Resources will also be available for newbies and returning players to sink their teeth into.

If you're keen on giving the new updates a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Airship Knights on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the studio, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.