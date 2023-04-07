AFK Arena adds Re:Zero crossover in time for 4th anniversary festivities

Lilith Games has announced an exciting new collab event for AFK Arena, letting players experience fan-fave characters from the hit anime series Re:Zero within the idle RPG. Along with this crossover event comes the game's special four-year anniversary as well, so there are bound to be tons of in-game goodies in store for players this month.

In the latest update for AFK Arena, players can look forward to welcoming Rem and Emilia into the fray. Beginning April 12th, these two characters will be available to pull from the summons pool via normal summons as well as within limited-time events.

As for the 4th anniversary, players are invited to share their fond memories with the game by posting a photo or video using the hashtag #MYAFKSTORY on Facebook with their UID. Winners will be picked via a lucky draw, where 200-300 diamonds are up for grabs. Selected stories will nab 2,000-3,000 diamonds, with the event ending on April 23rd.

On top of all that, the game is also giving away tons of rewards with these two codes:

Code #1: AFKRE0

1000 diamonds, massive Gold, Hero EXP

Code #2: LUCK2023

10*stargazer scroll?10*common hero scroll, 10*SP/Awaken Hero Scroll and 3000 diamonds

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading AFK Arena on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the anniversary festivities.

