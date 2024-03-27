AFK Arena celebrates its fifth anniversary with massive Glorious Celebration update

Expect loads of rewards and discounts over the next few weeks

Lilith Games has just dropped a massive announcement for fans as their popular idle mobile RPG, AFK Arena turns five. The studio behind Rise of Kingdoms and Dislyte is organising a massive party for everyone with version 1.138, titled Glorious Celebration – Gift Trio Prelude. Get ready to participate in a variety of events and earn several special rewards.

In AFK Arena’s fifth anniversary update, you will embark on a series of missions centred around nurturing the reward-generating Fidelia plant alongside your beloved heroes. As you progress and make your way to Stage 20-1, you will be granted a free Hero Swap. Plus, logging in daily means a tonne of Spring Surprises will be up for grabs, with a chance of winning a Hero Choice Chest.

But the festivities don't stop there. From now until April 5th, enjoy a sweet 7% discount on in-game purchases when using the Lilith Games official payment centre. Plus, brace yourself for an array of additional community events across platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Discord. These events promise even more opportunities to snag fantastic prizes as part of the fifth-anniversary celebration.

Here’s a list of the redeemable AFK Arena codes for March 2024!

AFK Arena has been a pretty successful title, capturing the hearts of over 100 million players worldwide since its launch in 2018. All the marvellous collaborations it has hosted, including Assassin’s Creed, Persona, and The Witcher, only add to its success. With a diverse roster of heroes to collect, a rich storyline to uncover, and challenging battles to conquer, you’re always going to be hooked when in the world of AFK Arena.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the anniversary celebrations, join forces with your favourite heroes, and embark on new adventures in AFK Arena's glorious fifth year. Download the game now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.