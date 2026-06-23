Zomline Survival tier list (June 2026) - Nobody slays the undead like Da Vinci
| Zomline Survival
The undead may be scary, but not when you've got the right historical heroes by your side. Let our Zomline Survival tier list help you keep your brains intact!
How do you know when your squad is good enough in Zomline Survival? Well, by making them fight a wave of zombies, of course. That's exactly how we determined which are the best heroes to pick, and which are a little bit subpar.
This Zomline Survival tier list ranks all the heroes available, so you will know right away which ones are worth investing your resources in, and which aren't. Of course, not all heroes are created equal, and thus some are harder to get than others. Take the UR heroes, for instance - getting them is a lot harder than SSRs, which means that you can safely rely on some SSRs until you max out your Da Vinci or King Arthur.
About our Zomline Survival tier listI decided to rank the heroes based on how strong they are when fully upgraded. Of course, heroes are divided into two: Combat and Growth.
Combat heroes grant additional buffs to your troops in Expedition, making your team deadlier, while Growth heroes grant PvE buffs (increased resource gain, reduced resource cost, increased construction speed, etc.).
You might need to make a couple of teams, one for battle and another for resource gathering, but all in due time. For now, let's just see how the heroes rank.
Don't forget that we also have the latest codes for Zomline Survival, so if you want some extra resources or Gems, you should go ahead and redeem them before they expire.
Zomline Survival tier list
|Tier
|Hero Name
|S
|Da Vinci, Charlemagne, King Arthur, Michelangelo, Leonidas I
|A
|Lancelot, Robin Hood, Constance, Columbus
|B
|Elizabeth I, Moctezuma, Boudica, Joan of Arc
|C
|Grace O'Malley, Samson, William Wallace, Gaius Marius
On the following pages, you can see additional info on some of the UR heroes and why they are considered the best of the best.
1
Da Vinci
Da Vinci is a UR Lancer meant for Combat. He is relatively easy to get, since some of his shards will drop from the beginner quests. He is great for Exploration, since his skill, Mona Lisa, deals outstanding AoE damage.
He is one of the best heroes for Exploration, since his kit is basically made for it. Once you unlock him, try upgrading him to 2 stars so he can get his Constant Inspiration skill.
For Expedition, he is able to boost the troops' HP and stun enemies. He can also buff the Lethality of troops, which is great when dealing with tougher enemies.
2
Michelangelo
Michelangelo is a UR Archer designed for Growth. He is good in Exploration, but his Expedition kit is also noteworthy. For Exploration, Michelangelo will stun enemies and buff his Crit Rate and Damage.
When he reaches 2 stars, he will also be able to drain Rage Points from enemies, which makes him a must-have for end-game battles. I strongly recommend you upgrade his Wrath of Moses and Iconic Aegis, because these two Expedition skills grant insane buffs to your troops.
3
Leonidas I
You might be wondering why an SSR like Leonidas I ranks so well... and that's reasonable. For an SSR that relies on Infantry and Combat traits, he has a really good kit. Even early on, Leonidas has 300 Blades, a skill which reduces the enemy's defence. This skill makes him a must-have against bosses, because the skill can stack twice, greatly reducing the enemy DEF. He is also a really solid tank, even more so at 2 stars when he unlocks Iron Will.
As for Expedition, his skills are pretty solid. He will buff his troops' DEF and reduce enemy ATK, which is great overall.
And with that, you might have a better chance at fending off the zombie apocalypse! Once you're done, why not have a look at our Clash of Critters tier list (there are zombies in there too) or our Sword x Staff class guide and tier list next?