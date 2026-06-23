Zomline Survival tier list (June 2026) - Nobody slays the undead like Da Vinci

The undead may be scary, but not when you've got the right historical heroes by your side. Let our Zomline Survival tier list help you keep your brains intact!

How do you know when your squad is good enough in Zomline Survival? Well, by making them fight a wave of zombies, of course. That's exactly how we determined which are the best heroes to pick, and which are a little bit subpar.

This Zomline Survival tier list ranks all the heroes available, so you will know right away which ones are worth investing your resources in, and which aren't. Of course, not all heroes are created equal, and thus some are harder to get than others. Take the UR heroes, for instance - getting them is a lot harder than SSRs, which means that you can safely rely on some SSRs until you max out your Da Vinci or King Arthur.

About our Zomline Survival tier list

I decided to rank the heroes based on how strong they are when fully upgraded. Of course, heroes are divided into two: Combat and Growth.

Combat heroes grant additional buffs to your troops in Expedition, making your team deadlier, while Growth heroes grant PvE buffs (increased resource gain, reduced resource cost, increased construction speed, etc.).

You might need to make a couple of teams, one for battle and another for resource gathering, but all in due time. For now, let's just see how the heroes rank.

Don't forget that we also have the latest codes for Zomline Survival, so if you want some extra resources or Gems, you should go ahead and redeem them before they expire.

Zomline Survival tier list

Tier Hero Name S Da Vinci, Charlemagne, King Arthur, Michelangelo, Leonidas I A Lancelot, Robin Hood, Constance, Columbus B Elizabeth I, Moctezuma, Boudica, Joan of Arc C Grace O'Malley, Samson, William Wallace, Gaius Marius

On the following pages, you can see additional info on some of the UR heroes and why they are considered the best of the best.