Sword x Staff class guide and tier list (June 2026) - Mad mage or wild warrior?

Whether you're looking to deal some serious DPS damage as a ranged sorcerer or a melee bruiser, our Sword x Staff class guide and tier list can help you ace any match.

I suppose the title speaks for itself here, but it might not be so clear-cut once you pick your starting class in this engaging RPG. You might be a little surprised to find out there are only two classes... at first. Of course, each class has a different play style, and if you want to know which one is for you, then you're in the right place, as our Sword x Staff class guide and tier list has you covered.

The starting classes

Sword x Staff class guide and tier list

The two classes you can pick at the beginning are pretty straightforward:or. The Mage is the ranged magic class, while the Warrior is the melee Physical one. At this point, feel free to pick either - you'll have a chance to switch them once later on.These classes decide which skills you will have access to, and subsequently, which upgraded classes you can pick and ascend to. Class ascension is only available a specific number of days after the server has been created, regardless of how much you play.

The class hierarchy goes like this:

Mage > Sage > Arcanist > Dominator

Mage > Sorcerer > Archmage > Destroyer

Warrior > Duelist > Berserker > Conqueror

Warrior > Knight > Paladin > Guardian

When we're talking about the endgame, all of the classes are viable. It all depends on what you're mostly interested in - is it magic damage, is it tanking, or just destroying everything in sight?

For that, I've created this handy guide to help you have a better understanding. Also, on the following pages, you will find some detailed info on the two main paths you can choose.

Oh, and make sure you redeem all the Sword x Staff codes too for some extra goodies!

I have listed all the classes in the table below, so you can understand where they stand. Of course, the beginner classes (T1) fall somewhere in the middle of the pack. You can feel free to pick whichever one you want, since you can swap classes for free at the start.

Tier T1 Class T2 Class T3 Class T4 Class S Sorcerer Berserker, Arcanist Destroyer, Dominator A Mage, Warrior Sage, Duelist Archmage Conqueror B Knight Paladin Guardian

On the following pages, I dove a little deeper into the ascension classes for Mage and Warrior - go ahead and read them if you're curious!