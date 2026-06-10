Sword x Staff class guide and tier list (June 2026) - Mad mage or wild warrior?
| Sword x Staff
Whether you're looking to deal some serious DPS damage as a ranged sorcerer or a melee bruiser, our Sword x Staff class guide and tier list can help you ace any match.
I suppose the title speaks for itself here, but it might not be so clear-cut once you pick your starting class in this engaging RPG. You might be a little surprised to find out there are only two classes... at first. Of course, each class has a different play style, and if you want to know which one is for you, then you're in the right place, as our Sword x Staff class guide and tier list has you covered.
The starting classesThe two classes you can pick at the beginning are pretty straightforward: Mage or Warrior. The Mage is the ranged magic class, while the Warrior is the melee Physical one. At this point, feel free to pick either - you'll have a chance to switch them once later on.
Sword x Staff class guide and tier listThese classes decide which skills you will have access to, and subsequently, which upgraded classes you can pick and ascend to. Class ascension is only available a specific number of days after the server has been created, regardless of how much you play.
The class hierarchy goes like this:
- Mage > Sage > Arcanist > Dominator
- Mage > Sorcerer > Archmage > Destroyer
- Warrior > Duelist > Berserker > Conqueror
- Warrior > Knight > Paladin > Guardian
When we're talking about the endgame, all of the classes are viable. It all depends on what you're mostly interested in - is it magic damage, is it tanking, or just destroying everything in sight?
For that, I've created this handy guide to help you have a better understanding. Also, on the following pages, you will find some detailed info on the two main paths you can choose.
Oh, and make sure you redeem all the Sword x Staff codes too for some extra goodies!
I have listed all the classes in the table below, so you can understand where they stand. Of course, the beginner classes (T1) fall somewhere in the middle of the pack. You can feel free to pick whichever one you want, since you can swap classes for free at the start.
|Tier
|T1 Class
|T2 Class
|T3 Class
|T4 Class
|S
|Sorcerer
|Berserker, Arcanist
|Destroyer, Dominator
|A
|Mage, Warrior
|Sage, Duelist
|Archmage
|Conqueror
|B
|Knight
|Paladin
|Guardian
On the following pages, I dove a little deeper into the ascension classes for Mage and Warrior - go ahead and read them if you're curious!
1
Mage
The Mage is a class that relies on dealing magic damage. The beginner class for them might be a little underwhelming, which is why so many players go for the Warrior. However, in the later stages of class change, both of the Mage's options are extremely powerful.
Sorcerer & SageOnce you unlock the Sorcerer or the Sage, you will feel like you're unlocking a whole new world of power. While Sorcerers have a lot of AoE and can obliterate dungeons in one spell, the Sages are more like a "support". They will be mandatory for any party content.
Archmage & ArcanistNext up, Archmages will be stronger in terms of AoE damage, but some of the other classes will start to shine a little too. While Sorcerers (pre-Archmage) are super strong starting at T2, Sages (pre-Arcanist) only now start to get strong, as well as the Berserkers (but that's for the next page). Here, Arcanists will become immune to damage and death in some situations, which is a HUGE boost for those who want to follow that path.
You will also have a lot of DPS skills that are actually noteworthy, so that's why the tiers have changed a little bit.
Destroyer & DominatorFinally, the T4 classes are, as the name very accurately suggests, an exact description of what they will do. The Sorcerers will destroy with AoE skills, while the Sages will dominate every content in the late game.
If following the Destroyer path, you want to focus a little bit on some defensive skills as well. Dominators will just feel like they gained 100 extra levels by simply picking a couple of newly unlocked skills, which makes them able to deal with virtually any content.
2
Warrior
The Warrior path is paved with good intentions, one might say. Well, it depends on what class you want to go for, be it a tank or a damage dealer. Regardless of your choice, one of the most common ones is the Duelist> Berserker one.
This one mainly consists of burst damage, and even though it peaks relatively early, it could fall off later on.
Duelist & KnightIf you're into PvP, Duelists are the kings of it. At the T2 class, they are infinitely better than any other class, thanks to that burst damage I mentioned before. As for the Knights, they are reliable tanks that are often needed in party content. However, both of these classes are kinda slow (or rather, bad) at clearing dungeons.
Berserker & PaladinNow that we've moved on to the T3 classes, Berserkers are starting to pop off. They start having strong AoE skills that can help them with most level-appropriate content, while also staying relevant in PvP.
As for the Paladins, if a tank class is what you're looking for, then this tier only solidifies their tanking prowess. It's not an offensive class by any means, so just keep that in mind while going through this Sword x Staff class guide and tier list.
Conqueror & GuardianConquerors are one tier up from Berserkers, and they are finally starting to get their end-game skills. They are insanely strong in PvP, while PvE content like bosses can start to become super easy.
Not much change for Guardians, other than more defensive and supportive skills. They are still on top of their game when it comes to tanking and being on the front line, except now, they also become more relevant.
That said, we do have a whole bunch of other rankings you might want to take a peek at! How about a look at our Evo Defense Hero tier list and Dragon Raja ReRise tier list next?