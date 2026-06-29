Illusion Connect: Re tier list (July 2026) - Make the most of your summons!

Take your real-time battles to the next level with the best squad using our Illusion Connect: Re tier list!

This gorgeous RPG features Live2D character animations and dynamic real-time battles, and if you're not sure who you should pull, don't worry - our Illusion Connect: Re tier list will explain everything there is to know about the best characters.

Let's start by going over the tier list - why would you need one in the first place?

In Illusion Connect, the number of characters might not be too high at the start (when starting on a new server), but in time, new characters will be added, which means that characters that used to be S-tier might fall off. You want to invest most of your resources in characters that will stay top-tier for as long as possible, because unless you have unlimited funds, resources will eventually run out.

Redeem some Illusion Connect: Re codes to get your hands on a bunch of free Summon Tickets too!

How to pick the best characters?

You will get a lot of character selectors and free pulls, but even upgrading the characters will cost you Lost Mirror, which is a resource you get by pulling duplicates (mostly the lower-rarity characters, which you will max out first). So, you don't want to waste this resource on just about anybody. You want to save up to 6-star your main team first.

Depending on which Leader you want to play with, the "best characters" might vary; however, there are a few that are universally good and fit into most teams, especially for PvE and Arena.

I suggest you invest in a few of these, namely one good tank (like Selena), a decent healer (like Anna), and at least one good DPS. You have a few options in terms of DPS, and we've ranked them all in this Illusion Connect: Re tier list. I suggest you pick one or two and try to make them work.

Illusion Connect: Re tier list

It's important to note that I have created a complete tier list, ranking every single character (upcoming and existing). Based on that, you will know which banners are worth spending your Summon Tickets or Selected Tickets. So without further ado, let's dive in!