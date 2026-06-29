Illusion Connect: Re tier list (July 2026) - Make the most of your summons!
| Illusion Connect: Re
Take your real-time battles to the next level with the best squad using our Illusion Connect: Re tier list!
This gorgeous RPG features Live2D character animations and dynamic real-time battles, and if you're not sure who you should pull, don't worry - our Illusion Connect: Re tier list will explain everything there is to know about the best characters.
Let's start by going over the tier list - why would you need one in the first place?
In Illusion Connect, the number of characters might not be too high at the start (when starting on a new server), but in time, new characters will be added, which means that characters that used to be S-tier might fall off. You want to invest most of your resources in characters that will stay top-tier for as long as possible, because unless you have unlimited funds, resources will eventually run out.
Redeem some Illusion Connect: Re codes to get your hands on a bunch of free Summon Tickets too!
How to pick the best characters?You will get a lot of character selectors and free pulls, but even upgrading the characters will cost you Lost Mirror, which is a resource you get by pulling duplicates (mostly the lower-rarity characters, which you will max out first). So, you don't want to waste this resource on just about anybody. You want to save up to 6-star your main team first.
Depending on which Leader you want to play with, the "best characters" might vary; however, there are a few that are universally good and fit into most teams, especially for PvE and Arena.
I suggest you invest in a few of these, namely one good tank (like Selena), a decent healer (like Anna), and at least one good DPS. You have a few options in terms of DPS, and we've ranked them all in this Illusion Connect: Re tier list. I suggest you pick one or two and try to make them work.
Illusion Connect: Re tier listIt's important to note that I have created a complete tier list, ranking every single character (upcoming and existing). Based on that, you will know which banners are worth spending your Summon Tickets or Selected Tickets. So without further ado, let's dive in!
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
S+ tier
|Class
|Character
|Light
|Phoebe
|Spell
|Miyuki, Seeger*, Sophie*
|Attack
|Kasumi, Silver Dragon - Rie*, Saya, Kichou*, Rosy - Alice*
|Guardian
|Angela
|Sorcerer
|Yuffie, Nicola, Hachi Shiki, Divine Melody - Beatrice*, Dawnbreak - Rikia*, Twin Flora*
|Heal
|Anna, Ming, Diana, Hank*, Meck*, Campanella*, Jason*
|Summon
|Ashwaya, Red Tiger - Chiyo*, Annis Dora*, Silhouette - Hersey*
*These characters are yet to be released.
As someone who loves maxing out every single character, I can't help but suggest investing in the beginner pack that grants you Phoebe. She's a Light character that can make your team invincible, and on top of everything else, she can also revive. The pack is $0.99, and it's worth every penny.
Of course, if you're lucky and get Kasumi early on, you can invest everything you have in her and deploy her with a good tank, and you can easily clear everything.
Miyuki is amazing early on, but mostly in the Arena. She can deplete the enemy's mana with all of her attacks and spells, which makes her a must-have. The key is having the right gear on her, so she can cast as much as possible.
S tier
|Class
|Character
|Light
|Vivian, Yoki*, Ion*, Jane*, Agnis*, Averyl*
|Spell
|Ginny*
|Attack
|Hersey, Maki, Gemmy, Glaucia*, Rem*, Kong Xinyuan*, Kanata*
|Guardian
|Kiraya, Selena, Sakai*, Makoto*
|Sorcerer
|Fenebeth, Rotania, Chaturaji, Heidi*
|Heal
|Butterfly*, Emilia*, Bonnie*, Shane*, Augustus*
|Summon
|Gagaku, Sonia*, Frankie*
*These characters are yet to be released.
Some people might agree with the following statement: Fenebeth is amazing. She is the only solid anti-heal character in the RPG, since she basically turns any heal taken by enemies into the opposite: poison. When going up against enemies with a lot of heals (PvE or PvP), she is the only correct choice.
Hresey and Maki are strong picks, but Maki comes online only after 5 stars. Since Attackers need a lot of upgrades to shine (other than Kasumi), that's the main reason Maki is in this tier and not higher.
Selena is one of the best tanks right now, and she also has a relatively good cost (15). She is going to heal the lowest HP ally when fully upgraded to 6 stars, which means that if you deploy her with another tank, she can also act as a good support.
A tier
|Class
|Character
|Light
|Charlotte, Amon, Swift*
|Spell
|Astaroth, Rikia, Mysterious Maiden*
|Attack
|Yume, Hotaru, Esma*, Asque*, Muneharu*
|Guardian
|Camille, Barinas, Hathaway*, Boris*, Grant*
|Sorcerer
|Nina, Natata*, Elena*, Tonya*, Ram*, Nefir*
|Heal
|Diamond
|Summon
|The Enforcers, Frantiva, Senkikumaru*, Rubi*
*These characters are yet to be released.
If you've ever reached a point where your full SSR team was destroyed by a fully upgraded Rikia, you'll know why she ranks in this tier. She is able to dispel any debuffs on the team when deployed. She will also inflict Stun or Silence on enemies and reduce their DEF. She's just a solid character who is worth upgrading early on.
The Enforcers are a trio that honestly feels a little bit lacking. I believe they are only good to have on the deck for the Passive if you're playing a Summon team, because it reduces the cost of deploying other Summon characters by 1.
B tier
|Class
|Character
|Light
|Brooke, Eileen, Cubie*, Kristine*
|Spell
|-
|Attack
|Lunar, Pan, Haruka, Graye*, Ophelia*, Edward*
|Guardian
|Victoria, Annie, Berial*, Domessa*
|Sorcerer
|Rie, Mavis*
|Heal
|Junko Konno*
|Summon
|Mad Hatter, Ann
*These characters are yet to be released.
In the B tier are characters like Lunar, Rie and Brooke, who appear decent at first, but are more situational than you might expect. Rie can be great in the Arena with the right team, but she still deals less damage than an SSR.
Even if Lunar is SSR, he is not that strong. You can try upgrading him, but he will still deal less damage than a Maki or Hersey, which you can get relatively easily early on.
C tier
|Class
|Character
|Light
|Alice, Harto, Okuni*, Rynda*
|Spell
|Beatrice, Nanalie, Sakura Minamoto*
|Attack
|Gigi, Abby, Mei, Mia, Carol, Penny
|Guardian
|Sachiko, Bontenmaru, Loro, Shanti, Ludwig*, Yasmine*
|Sorcerer
|Tiffany, Chiyo, Mary, Emma, Ai Mizuno*
|Heal
|Jasmine, Lily, Polly
|Summon
|Flora
*These characters are yet to be released.
In this tier, we have the characters that are not really worth playing. Of course, you should upgrade them whenever you can without using Lost Mirrors (because you'll need those for your main team), but instead, use their own fragments.
Keep in mind that when you upgrade any character, you will get the option to choose between 3 others' fragments, which means you can quickly star them all up and get a lot of Lost Mirrors or, if you're lucky, good SSRs.
If you're all done thoroughly internalising our Illusion Connect: Re tier list, how about taking a peek at our Clash of Critters tier list and Zomline Survival tier list next?