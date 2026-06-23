Zomline Survival codes (June 2026) - Resources are key in a zombie apocalypse

Don't let the undead get to you! With these Zomline Survival codes, you can grab free resources to build your base and live to fight another day.

You know it's going to be a good game when it not only has zombies, but also famous characters like Da Vinci and Michelangelo. Yep, I'm talking about Zomline Survival's technique to integrate famous historical characters into the gameplay, all while tasking you to fend off zombies with everything you've got.

The idea is simple: you build and develop your base that automatically attacks the undead. You want to upgrade your base as much as possible, so you will ultimately be able to deal with the bigger threats.

Did you know that this epic zombie-smashing base builder has codes, though? Well, I did, so I've decided to share them all with you! These Zomline Survival codes will offer you some extra resources to help you expand your base, and also the occasional Epic Soul Gem that will let you do a pull in the Epic Recruitment.

I would suggest holding on to some of the resources, just in case your base gets attacked. Just hold them in your inventory until you need them for your base upgrades.

Active Zomline Survival codes

YDQ5JK7R - 1 60m General Speedup, 20k Elixir, 100k Iron, 500k Wood, 500k Food

- 1 60m General Speedup, 20k Elixir, 100k Iron, 500k Wood, 500k Food ZS500RISE - 100 Gems, 20k Elixir, 100k Iron, 500k Wood, 500k Food

- 100 Gems, 20k Elixir, 100k Iron, 500k Wood, 500k Food WELCOMEZLSPAGE - 1 60m General Speedup, 20k Elixir, 100k Iron, 500k Wood, 500k Food

Expired

There are no expired codes yet. We will move them here as soon as they expire.

How to redeem codes in Zomline Survival

Step 1 : Tap on your avatar icon in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Select the Pack Redemption option.

: Select the option. Step 4 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 5: Hit Confirm.

You can follow the steps below to redeem your rewards:

How to get more goodies?

New ones are usually released once a month, or around major holidays. Of course, whenever it reaches new milestones (like downloads), we usually get new codes.

These are shared on the official Facebook page for Zomline Survival, or on their official Discord server. If you haven't joined them yet, I suggest you do! They also have exclusive events too.

Otherwise, you can always save this page because we will add any codes we find to the list.

Freebies not working?

These are case-sensitive, so you need to type them in exactly as shown. If it appears as invalid, chances are it was written wrong - the alternative is that the code expired.

If you're still looking for more free stuff after all that, how about taking a gander at our Soul Land: Awakening World codes and Star Blaster codes?