Zombie Run offers the return of a cult classic endless runner to iOS and Android

Ruuun!!!

Zombie Run brings classic fun to mobile with this revival of the cult classic

Enjoy simple, straightforward throwback fun from this early peer of Temple Run

Choose from a vast cast of zombified (and non-zombified) characters

The endless runner is a genre that forms a cornerstone of mobile gaming. Be it Temple Rush or Subway Surfers, both classic releases and evergreen hits keep it ever-popular. But now, a cult classic is making a return in the form of RetroStyle Games Zombie Run!

First released in 2013, Zombie Run was up against the then-juggernaut of Temple Run. And yet it managed to accrue a very decent 20 million downloads, which was especially i impressive for the time. Putting you in the shoes of all manner of tongue-in-cheek undead runners, the gameplay is as straightforward as it is engrossing.

Notably, the folks over at RetroStyle have also refreshed Zombie Run on a whole new engine. So, although the graphics are refreshingly retro, there's still plenty of power under the hood to make the experience as smooth as possible for modern devices.

Braaains!!!

As far as setup goes, this is a very simple and straightforward release, but with plenty of stuff going on in the background. For one, if zombies aren't your cup of tea, you can instead jump into the shoes of many ersatz versions of recognisable characters, including those that bear a suspicious resemblance to a certain temple escapee.

But regardless of my personal thoughts, I've no doubt that Zombie Run will be a comfortable throwback for many of you. With simple but engaging graphics and gameplay, alongside a suite of excellent mechanics that RetroStyle hope to have stood the test of time, it could be well worth digging into.

