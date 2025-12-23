Teppen set to close down but will remain available offline after six years of service

Capcom vs... well, nobody now

Long-running crossover card battler Teppen is set to shut its servers

But the Capcom mobile release will remain playable offline thanks to a new update

Teppen pitted characters from across Capcom's many franchises against one another

Well, it couldn't all be good news for the holidays, I suppose. Yes, as you might've guessed from the headline, the popular crossover card battler Teppen is set to shut its doors on March 30th 2026. After five years of service, and right before Christmas, Teppen will cease operation of its servers.

But there is a silver lining to this grey cloud, which is that you'll still be able to play Teppen offline despite this shutdown. No doubt, thanks to its huge popularity, Teppen will remain playable offline with a new update. And while we may be missing out on future content updates, I'm sure there's plenty there for players old and new to dig into.

Teppen saw characters from Capcom's bevvy of franchises (and beyond) teaming up and duking it out in card-battling form. A bit like Marvel Snap before there was Snap, it had its most recent expansion in October of this year.

Not-so-Eternal Heroes

I suppose there's something oddly fitting about Asura's Wrath only getting representation in a Capcom release right before it's closed. But ho-hum, at the very least, I think it's heartening to see that Teppen will remain playable even after the servers are closed.

We spoke to Satoshi Ogihara and Yuki Okano way back in 2023 about Teppen, and while it can be a bit bittersweet to look back on that interview, I think it still shows a lot of the care that went into the card battler. Here's hoping we might see this sort of thing make a return in the coming years, but as of now, it's sadly another casualty in the oft-ruthless world of mobile.

Still, it's not as if there aren't some significant competitors taking up airtime. You only need to take a glance at our list of the best mobile games of 2025 to see what I mean!