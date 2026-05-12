Lords Mobile’s developer marks its 20th anniversary with a Green Game Jam collaboration

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A strategy to save the rainforest

A 20th anniversary is kind of a big deal, but for Lords Mobile developer IGG, it’s an opportunity to give something back and raise awareness for a good cause.

The studio, which launched the popular real-time strategy on mobile in 2016, is taking part in eco-awareness challenge Green Game Jam 2026, which coincides with its milestone birthday this summer, and a special event that ties in with this will unfold in Lords Mobile.

This year’s Green Game Jam aims to shine a spotlight on the destruction of the rainforest ecosystem and its impact on capybara habitats. IGG is fully on board and has teamed up with organisers, the Rainforest Alliance, to launch the Rainforest Guardian Project, a special event that Lords Mobile players can take part in and tackle these issues in the game.

Beginning on 1st June and running for three weeks, the event will see players take on the role of Rainforest Guardians and protect six in-game rainforest regions while restoring the capybara’s homes. You can’t say more wholesome than that, but it will also be a low-pressure experience, with no daily obligations or grinding to stress about.

While the event is in full swing, Lords Mobile fans can complete quests to earn Repair Chests containing reconstruction materials for restoring those rainforest areas. This will be a team effort with other players, and they can trade materials between themselves too.

When players repair a total of 20,000 regions, IGG will donate $20,000 to the Rainforest

Alliance’s Forest Allies Project, an initiative which supports rainforest conservation efforts worldwide, including the ongoing work to safeguard the future of the Amazon Rainforest.

If the knowledge that you’re taking part in a great cause isn’t enough for you, there are in-game rewards for Lords Mobile players who take part as well. You’ll get a free capybara decoration for repairing a full region, of which there are 30 to collect, and will unlock the special ‘Forest Allies Avatar’ once all of the regions have been restored.

To further support the charitable endeavour, IGG is also launching a global creator campaign on social media. They’ve invited content creators to share their gameplay experiences, environmental messages and rainforest stories during the event to talk about its global impact and rally the Lords Mobile community to take part.

If you haven’t downloaded Lords Mobile yet and want to get some practice in ahead of the Rainforest Guardian Project, it’s available for free on the App Store on Google Play. Keep an eye on the game’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube accounts for updates between now and 1st June when the event gets underway.