Subway Surfers+ brings ad-free free-running to Apple Arcade

Surf's up

Subway Surfers is coming to Apple Arcade with Subway Surfers+

It offers ad-free play and hand-curated content from throughout its 13-year history

Subway Surfers+ is part of the new App Store Greats collection

There are more than a few icons of mobile gaming out there. Fruit Ninja, Angry Birds, Temple Run and of course, Subway Surfers. These are games that have stood the test of time and still form a cornerstone of the platform we know and love. Now, Apple Arcade subscribers can enjoy it ad-free with the release of Subway Surfers+!

Now, in all fairness, this is not a massively different version of the Subway Surfers we know and love. Of course, there are some goodies here for you to enjoy, such as ad-free play and a curated selection of content, such as World Tour destinations, characters and more from throughout its 13-year tenure.

More notably, this is another part of the App Store Greats collection, which brings together well-known releases from throughout the tenure of the iOS App Store. Given that Subway Surfers played such a key role in popularising mobile gaming, it's well-suited for inclusion.

All over the world

All things considered, it's interesting we haven't seen Apple do something like this before. The App Store Greats collection seems like a shoo-in for inclusion, in hindsight, but better late than never. Certainly, while Subway Surfers isn't (usually) tough on the wallet, being able to play it ad-free is definitely a boon.

As for what this means for Apple Arcade as a whole, I think it'd be interesting if we have more of an 'essentials' focus from the subscription. The rotation of new and interesting releases is good, but it means that they could really use a core to rotate around, too.

Still, icon or not, there's never been more to check out on mobile than this year. Don't believe me? Just take a gander at our list of the best mobile games of 2025 (so far) for our top picks to play this year!