ZIO and the Magic Scrolls codes: November 2022

If you have already downloaded the game and are looking for working ZIO and the Magic Scrolls codes that you can use to claim free in-game rewards, then you have come to the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all active ZIO and the Magic Scrolls coupon codes that you can use to get free in-game diamonds.

List of all active ZIO and the Magic Scrolls codes

THEGRAYINZIO - New!

Expired codes

KNSBINELGRAD

MILLISTARNOW

11PVPINNOV

SPLANETTGS

CLEARQUESTS

dgtakeatrip

ehtfavcont

DESTINYZEO

INFINITEFUN

VAHNSQUEST

legendino1yr

gabrielinvq

ZIOPICNIC

ZIONEWHERO

supersept

2YGUARDIANS

SUPERLK7

SHAOTAMIN

UN1VERSE

Zionews02

JointheFight

CH5NIABELL

HELLOJUNE

LETSPLAYSP

HPYWKEND

MGWARCHAL

CHESTBD

APRFOOLS

SMSDANMACHI

PUBLIBDAY

ZIOKOREA

Ziobossraid

Lunarnye2022

BLOSSOMFRI

BOSSISCOMING

EHTHAPPY2YRS

NEWGUARDIAN

HELLOMARCH

SPRINGISHERE

APRILSOON

20DAYSWZIO

ZIO2NDINTW

ZIOandCRYPT

zioyuyugames

LOVEINTHEAIR

ZIO100DAYS

LINEPARTNER10

DungeonGods

ZIOandFG3000

ZIOnCLINTWULF

LINE5000

ZIOLINE30

ZIOandMANGOSEVEN

zioandshotoku

ZIOANDCOWSEP

Zioline20

Zioandmrwendy

ZIOandETHEREAL

ZioNewS01

ZioandLara

Here is a list of all working coupon codes:

We will keep updating this post with new ZIO and the Magic Scrolls codes. So, don’t forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new working coupon codes.

How to redeem ZIO and the Magic Scrolls codes?

Open the game and go to settings

Click on the coupon button and enter any of the active ZIO and the Magic Scrolls codes from above

Click on the redeem button, and then you can collect your reward from the in-game mailbox

New to ZIO and the Magic Scrolls? Don’t worry, just follow these steps to learn to redeem coupon codes.

The game is available to download on both Android and iOS. Players can download it from Google Play and the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.