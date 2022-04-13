Zio and the Magics Scrolls latest update features a Magic War between the Mages, Warlocks and Pilgrims

Super Planet’s fantasy AFK RPG – Zio and the Magic Scrolls, based on the famous webcomic Magic Scroll Merchant Zio has just launched its second major content update. Titled the Magic War, it deals with conflicts between the various classes, fun battles, new systems, and more.

The premise of Magic War is a conflict between Mages, Warlocks, and Pilgrims, which follows the footsteps of the Webcomic serialized on Naver Webtoon. Like in the game Risk, players must join one of these factions and then begin conquering the others in order to capture them all. A lot of strategizing will be involved and players will have to constantly plan in order to succeed.

The actual battle itself takes place in three rows, meaning players will need three hero groups that cannot have heroes or scrolls with overlaps, ensuring smart placement and strategizing. Each occupied territory will have a unique effect that can be used as an advantage. Another major factor of this war is the ability of players to change factions in occupied territories, which can shift the tide at any moment.

To make gameplay more interesting, new systems and exclusive scrolls are being introduced for the Magic War. Camp buffs have been added alongside recommended heroes that change each season. To make things more competitive, leagues and rankings will be maintained, even within the same camp, pushing players on the same team to strive for the best as well. To top it all off, Super Planet is holding numerous events that will provide players with rewards like Diamonds, Magic Crystals, and more to prepare for this great battle. Zio and the Magic Scrolls is also celebrating 100 days of launch with some additional rewards for players.

Download Zio and the Magic Scrolls for free on the App Store and Google Play and take part in this war. Whose side are you on?