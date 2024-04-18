World of Warships: Legends tips and hints

The theatre of war is a dangerous place but you can increase your chances of survival with these hints and tips for World of Warships: Legends

World of Warships: Legends is a massively multiplayer online role-playing title that pits you against other real-world players in explosive action-packed naval battles.

As the commander of thousands of pounds of destructive steel, your aim is to outmanoeuvre your enemies and pummel their vessels with a variety of guns and torpedos until they're lying at the bottom of the drink.

There are plenty of different battleships to choose from in World of Warships: Legends - all of which can be upgraded to increase their varied attributes as you pulverise your rivals and gain experience points.

Now, we're aware that jumping behind the wheel of a hostile gunship and heading out onto the waters to find yourself a scrap sounds like a daunting escapade, but fear not: Pocket Gamer is here to help once again.

Follow these three tips and your name will forever be remembered alongside other seafaring greats like Davy Jones, Sinbad and Captain Birdseye. Well, maybe not that last one.