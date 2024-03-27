Win a new iPhone 15 Pro Max courtesy of World of Warships: Legends
Open to all UK and US readers
| World of Warships: Legends
- World of Warships: Legends finally comes to mobile
- Join your friends by playing on Playstation, Xbox, or mobile thanks to the cross-progression system
- Celebrate by entering our latest giveaway to win a new iPhone 15 Pro Max
If you’d like nothing more than to enjoy larger-than-life battles on a brand new top-of-the-range mobile device (both provided completely free of charge!) then we have a special treat for you with our latest giveaway.
To celebrate the global release of Wargaming’s iconic naval MMO, World of Warships: Legends on mobile, we’re giving away a brand-new iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB phone - the perfect high-end device to experience WoWS: Legends’ epic cross-platform battles - to three lucky readers.
The action packed gameplay that’s made World of Warships: Legends a massive success on Console can now be enjoyed on iOS and Android, allowing you to explore and battle across over 30 beautifully detailed maps, utilise hundreds of hyper-realistic models of 20th-century ships, and recruit some of history’s greatest commanders to lead them, all from the palm of your hand. Now available also on mobile, World of Warships: Legends features full cross-progression and crossplay compatibility so you can play the game with your friends on PlayStation, Xbox or mobile, and retain all progress thanks to the cross-progression system.
The giveaway is open to all of our US and UK based readers. All we require is for you to fill out a few simple details via the Google Form below by April 3rd to be in with a chance of winning.
The giveaway will run from March 27th 4pm UTC until April 3rd 5pm UTC so don’t delay. Good luck!
World of Warships: Legends is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases and is currently available to download via the App Store and Google Play. For the latest news and details about the game, you can follow World of Warships: Legends’ official Discord, YouTube, Twitter/X, and Reddit channels.
Competition Rules
- The competition closes on Wednesday April 3rd at 5:00 PM UTC Time, and entries may not be accepted after this date.
- You must fill in all of the details required by the Google Form for your entry to be considered.
- The winner will be contacted by email shortly afterwards.
- The competition is open to readers based in the US and UK only.
- Pocket Gamer's parent company Steel Media's decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into regarding the winners of the competition.
- The competition is not open to employees of Steel Media or any party involved in setting up this competition.
- By entering, you agree to these Competition Rules and Steel Media's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.