Win a new iPhone 15 Pro Max courtesy of World of Warships: Legends

Preferred Partner Feature

Open to all UK and US readers

World of Warships: Legends finally comes to mobile

Join your friends by playing on Playstation, Xbox, or mobile thanks to the cross-progression system

Celebrate by entering our latest giveaway to win a new iPhone 15 Pro Max

If you’d like nothing more than to enjoy larger-than-life battles on a brand new top-of-the-range mobile device (both provided completely free of charge!) then we have a special treat for you with our latest giveaway.

To celebrate the global release of Wargaming’s iconic naval MMO, World of Warships: Legends on mobile, we’re giving away a brand-new iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB phone - the perfect high-end device to experience WoWS: Legends’ epic cross-platform battles - to three lucky readers.

The action packed gameplay that’s made World of Warships: Legends a massive success on Console can now be enjoyed on iOS and Android, allowing you to explore and battle across over 30 beautifully detailed maps, utilise hundreds of hyper-realistic models of 20th-century ships, and recruit some of history’s greatest commanders to lead them, all from the palm of your hand. Now available also on mobile, World of Warships: Legends features full cross-progression and crossplay compatibility so you can play the game with your friends on PlayStation, Xbox or mobile, and retain all progress thanks to the cross-progression system.

The giveaway is open to all of our US and UK based readers. All we require is for you to fill out a few simple details via the Google Form below by April 3rd to be in with a chance of winning.

The giveaway will run from March 27th 4pm UTC until April 3rd 5pm UTC so don’t delay. Good luck!

World of Warships: Legends is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases and is currently available to download via the App Store and Google Play. For the latest news and details about the game, you can follow World of Warships: Legends’ official Discord, YouTube, Twitter/X, and Reddit channels.

Competition Rules