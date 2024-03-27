World of Warships: Legends brings action on the high-seas to mobile, out now

The game lets you control enormous warships from across history

World of Warships: Legends, the mobile port of the famous battleship simulator, is now available on iOS and Android. Letting you control battleships, destroyers and more from the 20th to 21st century, World of Warships is exactly what it says on the tin. If you're a military history fanatic or merely a fan of vehicle combat games with a twist, then this is the title for you.

First released in 2015, World of Warships comes courtesy of Wargaming and sees players control massive warships from across history. You may also recognise Wargaming from their other hit title, World of Tanks. And just like how World of Tanks received its own mobile version with Blitz, you can now take action on the high seas in the palm of your hand. As a successor to World of Warships Blitz, legends promises to deliver an authentic, cross-play experience.

Check out the trailer below!

And yes, before you ask, there will be cross-progression. Boy, are we going to see the days of mobile games being gated off into different versions with differing progression become some sort of weird anachronism? It sure seems so.

World of Warships: Legends will debut with crossplay and much of the same content available to players on other platforms. That means beautifully detailed islands and archipelagos to fight around, flashy graphics, stunning visual effects and authentically detailed warships for every naval nerd to drool over. Four new Japanese cruisers will also debut in early access, while the Planet Clash event packs the game with cosmic content.

It was a long wait for World of Warships: Legends since one of its first tests back in 2021. Fortunately, if you're waiting for another new game, you can always occupy your time with world-beating roguelike Hades, which has just hit mobile!