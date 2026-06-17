Wizzy Animals offers roguelike defence with cute animals as your heroes

Wizzy Animals is out now on iOS and Android

It offers appealing, animal-themed auto battling fun with a roguelike twist

Fight off the hordes of evil zombies with your animal heroes

We've had some big news thus far today. Be that the launch of Pokémon Champions or Clash of Clans reintroducing a long-awaited feature in the form of Global Chat. But there are a few other, less high-profile launches that've caught our eye, such as Wizzy Animals, a cute new auto-battler with some surprising roguelike mechanics to play with.

Available now on iOS and Android, Wizzy Animals is your typical tower defence, but with a roguelike twist. In it, you take control of the cute animal-themed students of a magical academy, facing off against a world now swarmed by zombies. It's not exactly grimdark fantasy, but it's certainly heavy on the whimsy and colour.

Animal instincts

The main roguelike aspect is that you roll the heroes you use in each level randomly at the start of the stage. From there it's all about auto-battling your way through the hordes of enemies in classic fashion as you merge animals and gather more powerful upgrades.

Wizzy Animals is a classic example of something that looks quite fun and competent, but which I might think isn't going to be for everyone. On mobile, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to auto-battlers, merge mechanics and roguelikes, with even games that combine all three of those aspects not unheard of. So I'm not sure how well it stands out from the crowd.

But, if you're looking for a cute, animal-themed auto-battler with some interesting mechanical twists, then it could be well worth checking out Wizzy Animals. And you can find it on both iOS and Android, meaning you've got plenty of options if you want to give it a go!

Speaking of battlers though, if you'd rather put your skills to the test with more classic options, then you're in luck. Because we've ranked the best tower defence games for Android, offering plenty of ways to hone your strategic mindset.