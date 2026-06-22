Fighting zombies in Wizzy Animals made me wish my school were this cool

Brains are at stake!

If flora versus the undead was all the rage back then, it's fauna's turn this time around, as I seem to be seeing a lot of animals fighting zombies on mobile these days. There's the vengeance-filled gosling whose mom was boiled in a pot of soup by hordes of the undead last week; then there's Wizzy Animals, in which determined students of the Magic Academy have taken it upon themselves to defend the world from zombies. They may be cute and cuddly, but they can wave a wand around like nobody's business, and I wish my school were this cool (I'm still waiting for my magic invitation to arrive via owl any time now).

There's nothing mind-blowing about the gameplay loop here - you simply deploy your animal mages on a grid and wait for the hordes to come. Each enemy you eliminate earns you coins, which you can then use to summon more critters to your grid. You'll eventually fill up the very limited real estate here, but thankfully, you can merge similar units to form epic and legendary ones, then rinse and repeat.

Every so often, a special boon or two will pop up that lets you upgrade your stats or boost your summons, which is where the roguelike aspect comes in. It's all very typical of the genre, and all you have to do is outlast the waves of enemies until the big boss comes waddling in.

For me, though, Wizzy Animals is the perfect example of how splashing a fresh coat of paint on a tried-and-tested formula can work wonders - the fact that it's a magical school of adorable animals makes all the difference, in my opinion. I absolutely love seeing my titular wizzy wonders wreaking havoc in such adorable ways, and if I'm lucky enough, I even get to dress them up with cool costumes that drop as rewards for all my hard work.

Now, as for why their lovey little school is being rushed by the undead (every living creature in the world has, apparently, turned into zombies according to the official app description, which is unfortunate, to say the least), I suppose I'll never know. But what I do know is that I'll stop at nothing to make sure my beloved animal wizards continue their magical studies in peace without these nasty zombies pounding at their door (even though I keep accidentally dragging and merging the wrong thing on the tiny grid thanks to my fat fingers).

And if there's one thing you need to take away from all this, it's that education is important and worth risking your brains for - literally and figuratively.

Oh, and stay in school, kids, because zombies might attack, your classmates might turn into mergeable animals, and you might need to hurl spells at the undead from behind your school's walls. You just never know!