Pokemon Go Summer Quest in Shoreditch, London is a low-key affair where you can grab a free cup of coffee

Spin some new stops

Get some in-game quests

Free coffee?!

If there is a Pokémon Go event, chances are I will find a way to visit it! The Pokémon Go Summer Quest in Shoreditch, England, is a very limited, two-weekend event, so of course I went along on the first day to see what it was all about.

This event promises in-game research, along with some content creators and some free coffee. It's more of a low-key, introduction-to-Pokémon Go-type event, which seems to have the goal of getting new players into the game instead of having much for participating players. Either way, I was excited to see if I could get some free coffee at the end of Saturday.

When in Shoreditch, you will find a Timed Research on your phone. This is an extremely easy one to get through, just needing some Pokemon caught, stops spun, and berries fed to Pokemon. Then, page 2 requires you to catch Pokemon for a few days in a row. It's easy! If you get through page 1, you can get in line for a coffee.

The coffee comes as iced or hot, and they do have milk alternatives, so it's a cute little pop-up. They do have some little cards that explain the giveaway to go to Japan, clearly for a Go Fest or the like, which is nice! There aren't any code giveaways at this event or merch beyond the coffee cups, I suppose, though you can take a picture with the backdrop.

In-game, you can find a bunch of new stops and gyms in the area. The postcard itself is cute; however, there aren't special tasks when spinning these stops, and there aren't fun Pokemon spawning in the area beyond what's already out.

Pokemon Go Summer Quest does feature content creators who you can meet, but again, the ones listed (Chunkz and Miniminter) are generalist and not Pokemon specific - it does feel like this activation is for new players primarily. Either way, it's cute to get along to if you are in the area, but it's not worth a road trip like the Pokémon Go Road Trip a few years back.