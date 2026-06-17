Captain Tsubasa: My Golden XI brings more of the hit football manga to mobile

Captain Tsubasa: My Golden XI is out now on iOS and Android

Check out what the game has to offer and take control of your favourite characters

Navigate a strange but intriguing mix of board game and classic football sim

While there've been some big hits over the past few years, such as Blue Lock, in the annals of sports manga there are few names as globally recognised as Captain Tsubasa. Now, the action and passion return to mobile with the launch of Captain Tsubasa: My Golden XI, the latest spinoff based on the hit series.

It's probably no coincidence that My Golden XI launches at the same time as the World Cup taking place. In it you play through a simplified version of the sports simulationist genre, navigating a Monopoly-style board as you train up your favourite characters. From there you assign them to a team and work to synergise your players, using special moves inspired directly from the series to carry the day.

Bobblehead fun

Having been going on for decades now, Captain Tsubasa could be considered manga royalty over in Japan. And its depiction of various countries in the world of football has contributed to that same popularity outside of Japan itself.

At the same time, I can't imagine that My Golden XI will draw in fans outside of the series, unfortunately. The gameplay does look interesting, but the mix of chibified versions of your favourite characters and navigating a game board just seems a little tricky to really get into.

But, that being said, if you are a Captain Tsubasa fan then this comes at precisely the right time with the World Cup underway. And there're plenty of other spinoffs to check out, such as Captain Tsubasa Ace. So it's easier than ever to get into the footballing spirit!

In the meantime though you may be looking for a more traditional sporting experience on mobile. In which case, why not dig into our list of the best sports games on iOS for a mixture of fast-paced arcade action and slow simulation?