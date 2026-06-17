Clash of Clans' Global Chat feature reintroduced with new football-themed campaign

Global Chat is back in Clash of Clans, and major football names help mark its return

Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka and Thierry Henry feature in a new trailer

Meanwhile, fans can check out a new football-themed in-game event to boot!

With the World Cup in full swing, it would seem that football is dominating virtually every facet of some people's lives. And Supercell aren't about to challenge that either, as they're set to reintroduce one long-requested feature to Clash of Clans, and are helped along by some major names in football!

Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaká and Thierry Henry all feature in the brand-new trailer that unveils the return of Global Chat. The feature allows you to, well, communicate with players via a new chat window where you can swap winning strategies and even seek out your next guild to compete with!

Foot the ball

Naturally, the tie-in to the biggest sporting event of the year doesn't stop there. A new Clan War League, themed after football, will launch alongside the return of Global Chat. Meaning you can jump straight into the action and take advantage of this new feature from the get-go.

It's not the first time that Clash of Clans have reintroduced a fan-favourite feature with a surprisingly lavish event. The reintroduction of the Revenge Button featured an event where players could choose how to take 'revenge' on the devs for the time it took to bring back the feature.

Not only that, but it's far from the first time they've crossed over with footballers, as Erling Haaland was arguably the first to blow the doors off and arrive as a playable character in a limited-time event. Like it or not, it would seem that Supercell's big crossovers are here to stay during footy season!

Still, if you're looking for other exciting options to play on mobile that'll really get you in the sporting mood, then we have you covered. Check out our list of the best football games on iOS to find a great mix of gritty simulationist titles and more fun, fast-paced arcade excitement!