Here is a step-by-step guide on downloading and playing wipEout Rush right now!

Rogue Games and Amuzo Games have just released a new WIPEOUT game for Android and iOS. wipEout Rush combines the fast, futuristic look of the classic series with a new comic book style aesthetic and the ever-popular merge gameplay. It has just been released on Android and iOS in select countries - the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Australia, Thailand and Switzerland.

If you are from any of the countries mentioned above, then you can head to Google Play or the App Store to download and play wipEout Rush right away.

But if you are from a different country and interested in playing wipEout Rush, don't worry. We’ve got you covered. In this post, we will share a step-by-step guide on how to download and play wipEout Rush on Android from anywhere in the world.

How to download wipEout Rush on Android?

Download and install a 3rd party app store (I used TapTap)

Open the app and search for wipEout Rush (if you can't find the app, you can use this link)

Download and install the wipEout Rush APK

Open the app and enjoy playing

Here is how to download and play wipEout Rush from anywhere:

Yes, it's that simple to download and play wipEout Rush. Since the developers have not region-locked it, there is also no need to use a VPN to run wipEout Rush.

Please note we don't encourage downloading APKs. Instead, we suggest waiting for the official launch.

When will wipEout Rush get released globally?

About the wipEout Rush

Rogue Games has announced that they will release wipEout Rush globally later this year on both Android and iOS. However, as of now, an exact date of release has not been announced. We will let you know if any official news arrives.wipEout Rush is a reimagined version of the classic franchise. It has been optimized for mobile and includes unique card-based gameplay and a brand new campaign. It features over 60 ships from the original games.

