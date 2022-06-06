Will of Asura codes for free gold and summon tickets (June 2022)
|
| Will of Asura
| Will of Asura
In this post, we’ve compiled a list of all working Will of Asura codes that can be used to claim free in-game rewards such as gold, summon tickets and more. These codes are time-limited, so make sure to use them as soon as possible.
For similar articles, take a look at the Hero Cantare codes, Diablo Immortal codes, and daily links for Hero Wars. There are hundreds of other codes with great gifts waiting for you, type the game's name at the top right of the screen and look around!
List of all working Will of Asura codes
- Nindo2205 - 5 Premium Summon Tickets
- rasengan2204 - 5 Premium Summon Tickets
- rasengan2203 - 5 Premium Summon Tickets
- Hokage123 - 100 Tier-up Orb, 100 Basic Summon Tickets, Missions Square Refresh Tickets
- Spring2022 - 10 Missions Square Refresh Tickets, 200 Golds
- Discord123 - free Premium Summon Tickets, 300 Gold, 100 Tier-up Orb
- Konoha333 - 20 Missions Square Refresh Tickets, 200 Gold, 10K Silver
- Chidori77 - 100 Basic Summon Tickets, 100 Raffle Ticket
- Rasengan2202 - free 200 Gold, 3 Premium Summon Tickets
- Chakra77 - 100 Basic Summon Tickets, 100 Raffle Ticket
- Ninja777 - 10 Missions Square Refresh Tickets, 200 Gold
We will keep updating this post with new Will of Asura codes, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes before others.
Expired Codes
- merryXmas2021
- ninja12
- Kurama99
- Susano123
- nindo220102
- Nindo220101
- Also, check out our Echoes of Magic codes and Space Shooter gift codes
How to redeem codes in Will of Asura?Redeeming codes in Will of Asura is quite simple. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Will of Asura:
- Launch Will of Asura and click on the profile icon located in the upper left corner of the screen
- Click on the settings icon
- Scroll down and click on the redemption code button
- Copy and paste any of the active Will of Asura codes from above in the text area
- Click on redeem button to collect your reward