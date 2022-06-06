Will of Asura codes for free gold and summon tickets (June 2022)

In this post, we’ve compiled a list of all working Will of Asura codes that can be used to claim free in-game rewards such as gold, summon tickets and more. These codes are time-limited, so make sure to use them as soon as possible.

For similar articles, take a look at the Hero Cantare codes, Diablo Immortal codes, and daily links for Hero Wars. There are hundreds of other codes with great gifts waiting for you, type the game's name at the top right of the screen and look around!

List of all working Will of Asura codes

Nindo2205 - 5 Premium Summon Tickets

- 5 Premium Summon Tickets rasengan2204 - 5 Premium Summon Tickets

- 5 Premium Summon Tickets rasengan2203 - 5 Premium Summon Tickets

- 5 Premium Summon Tickets Hokage123 - 100 Tier-up Orb, 100 Basic Summon Tickets, Missions Square Refresh Tickets

- 100 Tier-up Orb, 100 Basic Summon Tickets, Missions Square Refresh Tickets Spring2022 - 10 Missions Square Refresh Tickets, 200 Golds

- 10 Missions Square Refresh Tickets, 200 Golds Discord123 - free Premium Summon Tickets, 300 Gold, 100 Tier-up Orb

- free Premium Summon Tickets, 300 Gold, 100 Tier-up Orb Konoha333 - 20 Missions Square Refresh Tickets, 200 Gold, 10K Silver

- 20 Missions Square Refresh Tickets, 200 Gold, 10K Silver Chidori77 - 100 Basic Summon Tickets, 100 Raffle Ticket

- 100 Basic Summon Tickets, 100 Raffle Ticket Rasengan2202 - free 200 Gold, 3 Premium Summon Tickets

- free 200 Gold, 3 Premium Summon Tickets Chakra77 - 100 Basic Summon Tickets, 100 Raffle Ticket

- 100 Basic Summon Tickets, 100 Raffle Ticket Ninja777 - 10 Missions Square Refresh Tickets, 200 Gold

We will keep updating this post with new Will of Asura codes, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes before others.

Expired Codes

merryXmas2021

ninja12

Kurama99

Susano123

nindo220102

Nindo220101

How to redeem codes in Will of Asura?

Launch Will of Asura and click on the profile icon located in the upper left corner of the screen

Click on the settings icon

Scroll down and click on the redemption code button

Copy and paste any of the active Will of Asura codes from above in the text area

Click on redeem button to collect your reward

Redeeming codes in Will of Asura is quite simple. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Will of Asura:

About Will of Asura