Rocket League Sideswipe codes: May 2022
All active Rocket League Sideswipe codes that will let you claim exclusive in-game rewards
Updated on: May 9th, 2022 - checked for new codes
It's hard to believe, but in Rocket League Sideswipe, there is a secret menu where you can redeem codes and get insane in-game rewards. We have compiled a list of all working Rocket League Sideswipe codes that you can redeem to get free rewards in this post.
List of working Rocket League Sideswipe codesHere is a list of all Rocket League Sideswipe codes:
- Wideswipe - Use this redeem code to make car twice as thick
- Paper - Use this redeem code to convert your car into the ultimate 3D realm
Remember, Rocket League Sideswipe codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new working codes.
How to redeem Rocket League Sideswipe codes?Unlike other games, redeeming codes in Rocket League Sideswipe is not a straightforward process. The redemption box is hidden in the credits section. But don't worry, we’ve got you covered. Here is a step-by-step guide on redeeming codes in Rocket League Sideswipe. Just follow the steps below:
- Open the game and go to the setting menu on the top right side of the screen
- From the new menu, go to other settings
- Click on credits
- Scroll to the bottom of the credits until you reach the 'Very Special Thanks' section
- Now click on the 'you' word
- A secret menu will now open
- Enter any of the working Rocket League Sideswipe codes from above
- Click on submit
And that's how you redeem codes in Rocket League Sideswipe.
About Rocket LeagueRocket League Sideswipe is the mobile interpretation of Psyonix's popular vehicular soccer game. It's Rocket League but in a 2D environment. You have to score more goals than your opponents before the time runs out to win in 1v1 or 2v2 matches.
Rocket League Sideswipe is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.
