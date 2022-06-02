Hero Cantare codes to claim Summon Ticket, gold and more (June 2022)

Do you want all the latest Hero Cantare codes that actually work? Then look no further, because you're in the right place. We have collected all the codes currently active in the game so you can keep up with the latest rewards offered by the developers.

In Hero Cantare you'll find a typical gacha RPG where you have to collect unique heroes, assemble a team, and unfold the game's narrative by playing through the story mode. With so many characters, it's not always easy to decide which ones to prioritise - that's why we also have a Hero Cantare tier list to help you out.

The list of Hero Cantare redeem codes below should help you acquire more goodies, such as free heroes and other in-game currency. You should always redeem them as soon as possible because they are only active for a limited period of time. And if you're wondering about new codes, then worry not - we're updating this article regularly so you are always up-to-date with the latest codes.

Active Hero Cantare codes

HCCOLLABORATION - Rewards: 1 Random SS Hero Summon Ticket, 45 Essence of Dimension, 200 Fire Shards, 200 Ice Shards, 200 Nature Shards, 200 Chaos Shards, 2 million Gold, 2 million Level-up Material, 2000 Advancement Material, 2000 Adventure Tickets

How to redeem codes in Hero Cantare

Step 1: Head over to the Settings menu in the upper right corner of the screen.

menu in the upper right corner of the screen. Step 2: Tap on Account Settings .

. Step 3: Select Redemption Code .

. Step 4: Type in your code and hit Redeem. That's it - the rewards will be automatically sent to your in-game mailbox.

