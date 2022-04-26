Hero Wars daily links for free rewards

Are you eager to learn what the latest Hero Wars daily links are? Then keep on reading, because that's exactly what we are going to cover today. In this article, you will find a list of daily links that we will update regularly, so you can claim all the latest rewards the game has to offer.

Every single day, you can find a link on the Hero Wars' official Facebook page with fresh rewards, ranging from boxes to Energy and much more. You can claim them down below, so if you're eager to check the latest daily links, then let's jump straight to them!

Hero Wars daily links

Hero Wars daily link April 26, 2022 - 3 free boxes link

The abovementioned link is only valid for 24 hours, and after that period a new link will become available. Stay tuned and bookmark this page because we'll keep you updated with a new link every single day.

For Subscription owners: 300,000 Gold, 10 Summoning Spheres, and 10 Artifact Chest Keys link (valid until April 27th)

This link is only going to work if you have a game subscription, otherwise, you can still keep claiming the regular daily reward.

How to get more gratis rewards in Hero Wars?

Did you know we also have a Hero Wars tier list? Make sure to check it out!

If you want to get more free stuff in Hero Wars, then you can check this list every day because there will be a new link daily, which will give ALL players some freebies.

To get more updates on the game as well as the latest tips and free rewards, you can save this page and check back every day. You can also check some of the best teams in Hero Wars in case you need additional help setting up a team.