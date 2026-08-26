The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 92 - Rust Mobile, Gamescom, and the Neo Geo arcade cabinet

On claw machines and landlord mortality rates

Are there any games you're looking forward to being showcased at Gamescom this year? And do you think a rabbit's foot can truly bring you luck? It's all about Gamescom fever in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where we channel our excitement about all the cool stuff that's going to be featured - particularly the indie ones - across this multi-day gaming event.

Will kicks off the conversation with Rust Mobile and its second closed beta, giving us a quick look at what the survival crafting franchise is all about and what sets it apart from others in the genre. It's definitely stood the test of time, so it'll be interesting to see how something this massive could be ported onto mobile soon.

And speaking of platforms, Overserved is one of the things that caught my eye over on the Gamescom list, as it's apparently supposed to be playable across more than 12 platforms - including the Neo Geo arcade cabinet. Iwan and Will offer their sceptical takes on how this is actually going to happen, but if it does, that would, truth be told, actually be really awesome.

We then move on to other Gamescom indies such as Dungeon Clawler and Goblin Sushi - the former will have you vowing vengeance on the gamblers who cut off your rabbit's foot, while the latter sets you on a quest to pay your landlord else he dies. I absolutely love these backstories - it just makes everything even more intriguing.

Finally, Iwan offers his two cents on Gamescom as a whole and the games he's most excited to see there, including Please, Watch the Artwork, Honor of Kings Ace, HoYoverse titles, and Sea of Remnants. If you're curious about what it's like on the ground, stay tuned for his recap and coverage of the event next week!

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

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