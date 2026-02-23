Wartune Ultra tier list (February 2026) - The pros and cons of every class
| Wartune Ultra
Are you looking for a Wartune Ultra tier list? Then you're in the right place! In this article, you'll discover the strengths and weaknesses of each class and learn which one to choose according to your playstyle.
Wartune Ultra is a turn-based MMORPG set in a fantasy universe. In it, you become a powerful Lord, build your city, meet new companions and fight dark forces. There is a lot of content to sink your teeth into, such as guild wars, PvP battles, and town management.
Of course, being a Lord requires a great deal of resources, but we're also here to help with our Wartune Ultra codes list! These redeem codes grant useful freebies, such as gold or scrolls.
There are only three classes in this game, and you'll find the details for all of them in our Wartune Ultra tier list.
1
S Tier
The Knight class is pretty much what you might expect: a strong DPS with a huge amount of HP. It's a very straightforward class to play, and it's a strong pick for beginners and veterans alike.
The Knight specialises in close combat and deals heavy physical damage, but it's also a tanky class, meaning it can easily stay in the heart of the battlefield for a very long time while protecting its allies.
Thanks to all these pros, the Knight class sits at the top of our Wartune Ultra tier list. However, even if it's reliable and powerful, be aware that it's not as mobile as other classes. If you like to play with fast-paced characters, you may want to choose another class.
2
A Tier
The Mage specialises in long-ranged combat and uses magical abilities to take down its enemies. It's especially useful against groups of enemies thanks to its AoE skills, and it can heal itself, which is always a good point. All in all, the Mage is a strong pick for all kinds of content, especially within teams.
However, even if it can be just as powerful as the Knight as a DPS, it's sadly not as tanky. Players who want to try out this class need to be constantly aware of their surroundings, especially if there are a lot of enemies out there.
3
B Tier
The Archer is a class wielding a bow and arrows. It specialises in long-ranged combat and physical damage, meaning it's a good pick for players who want to take down enemies while staying safely at bay. It can also debuff enemies.
Even if it's a strong class, the Archer is a bit more difficult to play than the Knight and the Mage. Players will need to be more strategic, especially since it's not tanky, and quickly learn how to use it properly in order to shine.
4
How to change your class?
Unfortunately, you cannot change your class in Wartune Ultra once you have started. If you're not happy with your choice and want to try out another class, you need to start all over again by changing your server and creating a new character.
And that concludes our Wartune Ultra tier list! Since there are a lot of servers in this game, don't hesitate to give each class a short try before settling on your favourite one.
And if you're playing anything else right now, there's a good chance we've covered it. We've also got a Ragnarok X: Next Generation tier list and a Doomsday: Last Survivors tier list.