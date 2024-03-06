Wartune Ultra is coming soon to Android and iOS after a decade of browser-based gameplay

Mobile port of 10-year-old web game

Players take control of Cloud City in this fantasy strategy RPG

Tentatively releasing on May 8th, will be free-to-play

7Road is turning the clock back with an official mobile version of their decade-old web game, Wartune. For those who remember playing it on your browsers, you now have the chance to experience the same epic battles and strategic gameplay once again. The game has been titled Wartune Ultra and is currently slated to release in May 2024.

Wartune Ultra is taking you back to Cloud City, where Dinah has been waiting for you to return. Get ready to rewrite your war glory and take on the dark forces threatening the Human Empire once again. As a powerful lord, you'll have the opportunity to construct your city, employ Sylphs, and join forces with allies to fight against the Void Legion.

One of the most exciting aspects of the game is the Guild War feature, which allows you to squad up with your buddies and compete for the utmost glory. With support for multiple languages, all barriers will be broken as a diverse community with players from all over the world is built.

Of course, no RPG today is complete without PvP battles, and Wartune has you covered on this front as well. Join intense battles with heroes from various classes like Knights, Mages, or Archers and prove your supremacy in the Arena and other PvP modes.

Here’s a list of the best RPGs to play on Android!

Another mechanic to look out for is the assistance provided by Sylphs in battles. Gaia, Athena, and Medusa will help you conquer any challenge that comes your way. Plus, innovative equipment with powerful effects adds an extra layer of strategy to your gameplay.

Wartune Ultra is expected to release on May 8th on the App Store and Google Play. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can pre-register right now by clicking on your preferred link below. The game will also feature crossplay, allowing you to play just about anywhere with seamless transitions between the platforms.