Uncharted Waters Origin codes (February 2026) - Pilfer a few Treasure Chest Keys

Have you always dreamed of sailing the seven seas? If so, Uncharted Waters Origin might be the game for you! In this vast open-world RPG, you take on the role of a ship captain and set off on an immersive journey filled with adventures. You'll sail between real-world ports and encounter historically accurate characters along the way.

Since a ship needs a reliable crew, there are Admirals and Mates to recruit throughout your journey. Each of these characters has a specialised job (Adventure, Trade, and Combat), and you'll need to equip and train them properly in order to make them stronger.

If you're not sure yet which sailors to hire, we've got you covered with our Uncharted Waters Origin mates tier list. Don't hesitate to check it out!

There are a lot of different resources to gather. You'll unlock most of them simply by playing, but if you're on the hunt for even more rewards, you're in the right place. Below, you'll find a complete list of active codes for Uncharted Waters Origin, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.

ACTIVE CODES FOR UNCHARTED WATERS ORIGIN

SWEETDAGNA (will be redeemable after the maintenance scheduled on 11/02)

HAPPY2026 – Treasure Chest Key x5, Tome of Transcendence x30, Acceleration (1 hr) x10, Fortifier x20

EXPIRED CODES

RACHET

ORIGINFEST2025

PUMPKIN25

How to redeem Uncharted Waters Origin codes?

Step 1: Go to the Uncharted Waters Origin redeem codes website.

Step 2: Enter your server and your character's name.

Step 3: Enter your code and redeem it. Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

You'll need to enter the codes on a specific website. Here is the process:

Be careful, as these codes are time-sensitive. When a new code is added after a maintenance, older ones often stop working and can no longer be redeemed.

How to get more codes?

The developers share new codes on the official website , and more specifically, at the end of each patch note. If you prefer not to scroll through all of that, however, you can simply bookmark this article and come back regularly.

