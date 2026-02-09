Tavern Tale codes (February 2026) - Evil witches, beware!

Fight the evil sorceress with extra Lucky Scratchers and Toy Tokens using our list of Tavern Tale codes.

Tavern Tale is a roguelike adventure RPG in which an evil sorceress has encapsulated the entire world in a strange cube. Outside the safety of the humble tavern, you’ll battle the witch’s henchmen.

Of course, to survive against the witch’s evil creatures, you’ll need to keep your heroes in tip-top shape. Luckily, there are Tavern Tale codes you can take advantage of to expedite your heroes’ growth. Mostly, you’ll be rewarded with Berries. However, some treat you to other resources like Lucky Scratchers and Toy Tokens.

Active Tavern Tale codes

hanksgift - Berry X100, Hank’s Lucky Scratcher X1

- Berry X100, Hank’s Lucky Scratcher X1 HKLDDJS1 - Berry Bundle x2, Toy Token x 1

- Berry Bundle x2, Toy Token x 1 HKLDDJS2 - Berry Bundle x2

- Berry Bundle x2 HKLDDJS3 - Berry Bundle x1

- Berry Bundle x1 HKLDJRSX - Berry Bundle x2, Large StarCookie x1

- Berry Bundle x2, Large StarCookie x1 snow0128 - Large StarCookie Pack X1, Toy Token X1, Berry x100

Expired:

N/A

How to Redeem Codes:

Step 1: Launch the game

Step 2: Tap the settings button in the upper-right corner of the screen

Step 3: Tap Redeem Code towards the bottom left of the screen

Step 4: Enter any active code into the text box

Step 5: Tap Redeem. Your rewards will be immediately added to your inventory.

It’s worth noting that the Redeem Code button will not be available until you complete the tutorial. It’s rather short, though, so it won’t be long before you can start redeeming them. Be sure to enter codes exactly as they appear here, as they are case-sensitive.

The easiest way to keep up with all the latest Tavern Tale codes is to check back often, as we update our lists frequently. We recommend bookmarking this page so you can easily return to it to check for new active ones.

We hope you found our list helpful. If you love a good freebie as much as we do, you should also check out our list of Iron Saga codes and Siberium codes!