Warframe unveils release for next narrative chapter and launches Android closed beta today

Peace was never an option

Digital Extremes have unveiled the launch date for their newest, and perhaps biggest update yet

More than that they've also launched their closed beta for the Android launch!

No word on if the new update will be playable, but you can sign up for the closed beta now

With Warframe's upcoming launch of The Old Peace, fans will be excited to know that December 10th sees this highly anticipated update arrive. If you're an Android fan, you may shrug, but don't dismiss it just yet. Because soon you'll be able to jump into the Warframe's official Android closed beta!

While there's no word on if The Old Peace will also be playable at launch in the beta, there's a ridiculous amount of content to dig into in Warframe regardless. So be sure to head over and sign up for the Warframe beta to be in with a chance to get your hands on it for the first time on Android!

In case you weren't already aware, The Old Peace offers a look back into the history of the Warframe universe. I won't pretend to be as well-versed as some fans, but judging by the gravity with which it was announced, the new Perita Rebellion mode that digs into the past is sure to be exciting.

Rebel Moon

Digital Extremes would certainly be missing a trick not to give fans a chance to try the new content coming in this update. Warframe has already made a major mark on iOS, and launching on Android is sure to bring in many more fans.

Warframe has been a constant presence in gaming for over a decade now, so if you want to see why its dedicated fans have stuck with it, you'll finally be able to experience it for yourself.

As we head into the weekend, I'll also point you over, once more with emphasis, to the 12th annual Pocket Gamer Awards. Last year, Warframe made its debut on mobile and was a finalist for Mobile Game of the Year, so be sure to check in and make your voice heard for this year's participants!