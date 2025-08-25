Warframe codes (August 2025)
We have gathered both regular and Glyph codes for Warframe that you can use to claim free skins and glyphs.
Warframe is a popular sci-fi shooter that has hung around the scene for many years due to its presence on multiple platforms, crossplay functionality, mobile accessibility, and, let's be honest, cool futuristic style. You're playing a Tenno, one of several superpowered synthetic beings tasked with saving "insert part of the universe."
Now, usually, you'd play this, go on missions, and try out different events to gain experience, gather new gear, and pick up flashy cosmetics. But you're not here because you want to do a bunch of extra work; you're here to see if any new goodies have been added to the Market.
Aside from getting rewards from missions, you can spend your money (real and in-game) to get all sorts of stuff. You can also go the alternative route of entering special codes to get these goodies sent directly to your inbox. It's time for a Warframe code spree!
Active Warframe item codes
Of all the codes you can get this month, these are the ones that will net you some items for your Tenno or your ship (the Orbiter):
- BlackNato974
- RickunPrime
- Crusader
- AesopYOLIAN
- Deus
- Vector
- 2020ZeroEve
- Captura
- LaurieeeLG
- VerozMylah
- SecriotMcFly
- RWeress
- ShinobiFufu
- NeoNess007
- Zexiontat
- Gastel
- Reliquary
- WalterDV
- StallordD
- TECHROT-MACTICS
- SPECIALEFFECT
- KOUMEI-FHF8U - Affinity Booster, Galatine, Heavy Sword Stance, Sugatra
- TH3GR8D3SP41R - On-Lyne poster
- PAVROS - Gives Golden Hand Decoration
Currently active Glyph codes
It's almost a rule that MMOs need to have a way for you to leave your mark, whether that's via stickers or spray paint. In Warframe, these are called Glyphs, and here are all the available codes, with some based on popular creators.
|Glyph Set 1
|AdmiralBahroo
|Bricky
|Conquera2022
|AeonKnight86
|BrotherDaz
|CopyKavat
|AGayGuyPlays
|Brozime
|Cpt_Kim
|AlainLove
|BurnBxx
|DanielTheDemon
|AlexanderDario
|Bwana
|DasterCreations
|Amprov
|CaleyEmerald
|DatLoon
|AngryUnicorn
|Casardis
|DayJobo
|AnjetCat
|CephalonSquared
|DebbySheen
|AnnoyingKillah
|CGsKnackie
|Deejayknight
|AshiSogiTenno
|ChacyTay
|DeepBlueBeard
|Avelna
|Char
|Depths
|Aznitrous
|Chelestra
|DeuceTheGamer
|BigJimID
|Cleonaturin
|DillyFrame
|BrazilCommunityDiscord
|CohhCarnage
|DimitriV2
|Glyph Set 2
|Disfusional
|FeelLikeAPlayer
|HotShomStories
|DjTechLive
|FloofyDwagon
|Hydroxate
|DkDiamantes
|FromThe70s
|Iflynn
|DNexus
|FrostyNovaPrime
|Ikedo
|Eduiy16
|Frozenballz
|InfoDiversao
|ElDanker
|Gara
|IWoply
|ElGrineerExiliado
|GermanCommunityDiscord
|JamieVoiceOver
|EliceGameplay
|Gingy
|JessiThrower
|Elnoraeleo
|GlamShatterSkull
|JoeyZero
|Emojv
|Golden
|Joriale
|EmpryeanCap
|GrindHardSquad
|JustRLC
|ExtraCredits
|H3DSH0T
|K1llerBarbie
|FacelessBeanie
|HappinesDark
|KavatsSchroedinger
|FashionFrameIsEndGame
|Homiinvocado
|KingGothaLion
|Glyph Set 3
|Kirarahime
|McMonkeys
|Pandaah
|Kiwad
|MHBlacky
|PlagueDirector
|Kr1ptonPlayer
|MichelPostma
|PocketNinja
|Kretduy
|MikeTheBard
|PostiTV
|L1feWater
|MissFwuffy
|Pride2022
|LadyTheLaddy
|Mogamu
|PrimedAverage
|LeoDoodling
|MrSteelWar
|ProfessorBroman
|LeyzarGamingViews
|NineYear22
|Purkinje
|LiliLexi
|NoSympathyy
|Pyrah
|LynxAria
|OddieOwl
|QTCC
|Macho
|OOSIJ
|QTCC2
|MadFury
|OriginalWickedFun
|RagingTerror
|Makarimorph
|OrpheusDeluxe
|Rahetalius
|McGamerCZ
|PammyJammy
|RainbowWaffles
|Glyph Set 4
|RebelDustyPinky
|Shul
|TheKengineer
|Relentlesszen
|SillFix
|TinBears
|ReyGanso
|SkillUp
|TioMario
|Rippz0r
|Smoodie
|TioRamon
|Ritens
|Sn0wRC
|TotalN3wb
|RoyalPrat
|Strippin
|ToxickToe
|RustyFin
|StudioCyen
|TrashFrame
|Sapmatic
|Tanandra
|Triburos
|SarahTsang
|Tanchan
|UnrealYuki
|ScarletMoon
|TaticalPotato
|VAMP6X6X6X
|SerdarSari
|TBGKaru
|Vamppire
|Sharlazard
|TeaWrex
|Varlinator
|ShenZhao
|TennoForever
|VashCowaii
|Sherpa
|TheGamio
|Vernoc
|Glyph Set 5
|VoidFissureBR
|Zxpfer
|DarikaArt
|Voli
|1999-Quincy
|QuadlyStop
|VoltTheHero
|1999-VoicePlay
|Conquera2024
|VVhiteAngel
|JustHailey
|FatedsChronicles
|Wanderbots
|Kirdy
|AuntieTan
|WarframeCommunityDiscord
|Kyaii
|TacticalPotato
|WarframeRunway
|Nelosart
|PhongFu
|WarframeWiki
|Ottofyre
|Pride2024
|WideScreenJohn
|RetroAlchemist
|lightningcosplay
|Woxli
|Rikenz
|PlexiCosplay
|Xenogelion
|Silvervale
|Codoma
|xxVampixx
|Vashka
|WealWest
|YourLuckyClover
|WarframeFlo
|ThePanda
|Zarionis
|DeathMaggot
|xBocchanVTx
|Glyph Set 6
|PyrrhicSerenity
|6ixGatsu
|Eterion
|Akari
|LadyNovita
|Crowdi
|Carchara
|FerreusDemon
|BlazingCobalt
|Light_Micke
|ItsJustToe
|CONFUSEDWARFRAME
|Nononom12
|Buff00n
|SPACEWAIFU
|Tortoise
|SEARYN
|PAPATLION
|MjikThize
|Spandy
|MEDUSACAPTURES
|Ozku
|Scallion
|FINLAENA
|Twila
|MrRoadBlock
|ArgonSix
|BlueberryCat
|InfernoTheFirelord
|MrWarframeGuy
|Destrohido
|FR4G-TP
|SilentMashiko
|Im7heClown
|Fated2Perish
|Eterion
|CanOfCraigf
|LILLEXI
|Crowdi
|Np161
|Bluyayogamer
How to redeem codes
Warframe has been reported as acting weird when entering codes. The console and PC versions don't have a convenient way to enter codes, but the mobile version differs. Click on the Menu and then select the Market tab. This will take you to the Market page, where the option, Redeem Code, will be in the bottom right corner of the screen. Click on that, enter the code, and submit it; if it's successful, you'll receive a notification, and the related item will be sent to your inbox.
How can I find more Warframe code?Still, if you'd rather do it through Warframe's official website, you can do that for the mobile version, too. Just go to the website, sign in to your account, click the Store tab, and then select Redeem Code. Follow the same steps, and a successful submission will earn you a positive notification and an inbox alert in-game.
