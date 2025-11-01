Warframe’s upcoming The Old Peace update will take you to hell when it launches next month

A Halloween special

The Old Peace is the next narrative chapter in Warframe’s storyline

The Devil’s Triad side story will take you to hell with three new Protoframes

Numerous other features will release alongside the new content

Digital Extremes just wrapped up one of its most haunting Warframe Devstreams yet, pulling back the curtain on The Devil’s Triad, a sinister new side story launching alongside The Old Peace update this December. It’s shaping up to be one of Warframe’s most ambitious expansions yet, tying together new Protoframes, a relationship system, and a descent into hell itself.

At the heart of The Devil’s Triad lie three cursed Protoframes – Wisp’s Marie Leroux, Harrow’s Father Lyon Allard, and newcomer Uriel, the Vice Regent Grand Carnus Roathe. Bound by the shadow of Albrecht Entrati, they take centre stage in Warframe’s first real exploration of emotional connection, thanks to an expanded romance and relationship system.

Their tale unfolds in The Descendia, a nightmarish tower that shifts weekly across 21 labyrinthine floors. Each seventh floor brings a confrontation with one of the Triad, offering choices that shape both narrative and reward.

The update also introduces larger-than-life ultimate abilities through the Focus School Expansion, with Unairu leading the charge, alongside a new Honoria system for player titles and profile flair.

Meanwhile, the ever-elegant Gyre Prime joins the roster with an electrifying new design, accompanied by a full graphical remaster for Operators and Drifters, featuring next-gen visuals, updated models, and new customisation options.

Digital Extremes is even branching out beyond the Origin System. A collaboration with Paizo brings Operation: Orias, a Starfinder x Warframe tabletop adventure, available now on Paizo’s storefront. And in real-world news, TennoCon 2026 has been officially confirmed for July 10th-11th in London, Ontario, with community events kicking off in Australia early next year.

Android users, take note as Warframe’s closed beta for the platform opens later in November. Darkness is coming, and The Devil’s Triad might just be Warframe’s boldest descent yet.

And if you’re new to Warframe or just returning, check out these Warframe codes to get yourself a bunch of freebies!