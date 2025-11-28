AFK Journey starts the cook-off with the launch of their Delicious in Dungeon collab

Hot out of the kitchen

AFK Journey's collab with hit anime Delicious in Dungeon is now live

Join the adventuring party of hungry heroes in their hunt for ingredients

Use the new cooking system to whip up a feast for fantastic buffs

Since another RPG is having a big fantasy collab, it seems only fitting that Farlight Games' AFK Journey gets in on the action. That's because their Delicious in Dungeon collab, which brings the adventuring crew of the hit anime series to the world of Esperia, is now live!

Delicious in Dungeon is a series which focuses on an adventuring crew attempting to rescue one of their party from a massive dungeon. But with the threat of running out of food, they run into a dwarf called Senshi, who introduces them to how the fauna and flora of the dungeon can be safely eaten.

As you might expect, we'll see key characters from the series make an appearance in the form of human fighter Laios and elf mage Marcille (check out our AFK Journey tier list for some tips on who to pair them with). But if you're looking to get your cookery skills on, then you'll be able to jump into a whole new system dedicated to it!

Deliciosa

You might've already guessed I'm quite intrigued by this collaboration. Considering that we already went over it on the Pocket Gamer Podcast . But I really do think it'll be fun for fans of the series and complete newbies, especially given the introduction of a whole new cooking subsystem.

It's not a truncated system either, as you'll be able to jump into various battles to gather ingredients, gaining incredible combat buffs for the dishes you whip up. So jump in before it wraps on December 26th to get some goodies!

In the meantime, if you're looking for more anime collabs, then maybe it's time to take a break from just mere crossovers. Check out our list of the best anime mobile games to see what top options we've picked for Japan's greatest cultural export.