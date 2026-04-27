Warframe releases awesome trailer for next narrative chapter, Jade Shadows: Constellations

Digital Extremes has unveiled the next narrative chapter for Warframe, Jade Shadows: Constellations

The announcement trailer features a slick animation backed by prog metalcore band Erra

It's set to arrive sometime in June

Digital Extremes is not a developer to relax and revel in their successes. They'll release a cool new wolf-related individual, and rather than celebrating that, they move on to another, usually awesome-looking thing. In this case, that's the next narrative chapter, Jade Shadows: Constellations, which will arrive sometime in June.

And much like their inability to sit still, they rarely put in minimal effort with announcements, either. Rather than just throw out a regular trailer with a few musical stings, they've teamed up with prog metalcore band Erra and BAFTA animation studio The Line to create a badass video that makes me posit the question, “Waframe anime when?” Check it out below. Although there is a ton of flashing colours. Therefore, proceed at your own risk.

Now that you've recovered from that assault on the senses, let's look at what Jade Shadows: Constellations will bring. It continues Stalker's story, where his two potential children come face to face in a timeline-bending confrontation. I don't think Jeremy Kyle could sort that one out, to be honest. Beyond that cosmic clash, there will be additional Railjack missions in a new region of space called Uranus Proxima.

The upcoming chapter also introduces two Protoframes for Ash and Garuda. They're polar opposites in their approach, with Ash preferring stealth while Garuda prefers raw power. By completing the Jade Shadows: Constellation questline, you can unlock either as a contract Railjack crew member.

Written in the stars

There's a ton more stuff, too. Clan Operation: Belly of the Beast returns, giving you the opportunity to snag new gear between May 4th and June 1st. And if you're a big spender, Dante is getting a new deluxe skin. See? Digital Extremes doesn't understand the meaning of 'slow down'. And I'm sure their fanbase wouldn't have it any other way.

Warframe is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. If you're interested in giving it a try, you can download it using the buttons below. And check out our Warframe codes for some free goodies if you do!