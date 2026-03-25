Warframe's the Shadowgrapher update launches today with new horror-inspired survivor mode

Warframe and the ink machine

Warframe's latest update, The Shadowgrapher, launches today on iOS and Android

It features the 64th Warframe, Follie, and a new asymmetric mode featuring them!

Not to mention legacy quest changes, the return of Vesper's Relay and other additions

For Warframe fans, it's a bit of a red-letter day as the latest major update arrives. Of course, with Digital Extremes' hit ARPG having more than a decade of updates under its belt, I'd argue each day fits that criteria. But The Shadowgrapher update undoubtedly comes jam-packed with content...or should that be ink-packed?

Yes, the headlining addition here is the 64th Warframe, Follie. This spooky, ink-themed Warframe boasts an odd look and even stranger abilities. And her unnerving presence is also part of the new asymmetrical co-op survival mode, Follie's Hunt, that you can take on with your fellow players.

Of course, there's more than just that, with the return of Vesper's Relay, a locale that was removed way back in 2014 after being destroyed in-universe. Suffice it to say that this will be a blast from the past for veteran players, but one that's now substantially different.

Forced perspective

There's a myriad of other additions here as well, including quality-of-life tweaks, social features and new faces for your Operator & Drifter. Not to mention updates to the very first mission and other legacy quests throughout Warframe. Suffice it to say that, like with any of Warframe's meaty updates, this is a time it's well worth logging in to check out!

And of course, this also comes alongside the launch of Warframe for the Nintendo Switch 2. Alongside iOS, Android, consoles and PC, this means that Warframe has a presence on practically every major platform. Not bad for a humble little ARPG that first launched back in 2013, eh?

Speaking of which, if you're planning on diving into Warframe to take a look at this new update, then you shouldn't do so unprepared! Instead, check out our Warframe codes list, correct as of March 2026, for currently available promo codes!